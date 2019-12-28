The white-washing of the crimes perpetrated by Muslim mobs against the police officials during the anti-CAA protests have already begun with “liberal-secular” media, opposition parties and Islamists giving clean-chit to violent rioters and instead have pushed all the blame on the state police who tried to stop the Muslim rioters from unleashing more violence.

Continuing this trend, Swara Bhaskar, one of the key ultra-left-wing freelance protestors, also on Thursday put the blame on the Uttar Pradesh police for their alleged excess against the rioters and went on to make a mindless rant by claiming that UP police was up for “revenge” against the rioters.

Speaking to a news reporter, former junior artist Swara Bhaskar exposed her lack of awareness regarding the violent protests of Muslim mob across the country and gave a clean chit to the mobs that went on a rampage. According to Swara, the UP police should not have retaliated against the mobs despite the latter indulging in violent stone-pelting.

Swara, on the one hand, blamed the Uttar Pradesh for failing to maintain law and order of the state when Muslim mobs unleashed riots on the streets. Later, contradicting herself she went on to question the Uttar Pradesh for controlling the riots by retaliating against the violent mob when they pelted stones at the police force.

Swara exposed her hypocrisy when she asserted that UP cops should maintain law and order but those cops doing should not have ‘retaliated’ against violent Muslim mobs and instead, they should take measures to “control” it.

This @ReallySwara keeps asserting that maintaining law & order is police’s responsibility. And then says that retaliating to a murderous mob is a ‘revenge’, which Police must not resort to! How mindless?pic.twitter.com/yQxyEzi7qJ — हम भारत के लोग (@India_Policy) December 28, 2019

In the video, a journalist can be seen asking the former Bollywood entertainer whether the police officials should have stayed quiet when the mobs pelted stone at them and stated that it was natural for police to retaliate against a violent mob.

Swara Bhaskar who seems to have got irritated after the journalist stated facts, angrily asked, “Are you fighting a war, are you on the border, what is this language. Should the police retaliate or should it control the rioters and establish law and order”.

Bhaskar later foulmouthed the journalist by saying that the problem lies in the mentality of people like him and called him communal. She then went on to claim that the UP government does not consider Muslims as equal citizens.

Later, she peddled half-truths regarding violent incidents that occurred in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia University by claiming that police entered the university and fired bullets on the students.

Responding to the reporter’s question whether she would appeal to the protestors to understand the law before indulging in violent protests, Swara Bhaskar without any hesitation or shame blamed the government for misleading the public rather than accepting that most of the protestors did not have any clue regarding the CAA that they are protesting against.

In the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, riots, violence, arson and vandalism by rioting mobs in the name of ‘protests’ against the enactment of the law have taken place across the country.

The Muslim mobs have gone on a rampage across the country to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. These mobs have resorted to extreme violence against police officials including firing bullets and injuring them as they tried to stop these violent mobs from pelting stones. The mobs have also damaged crores worth of public infrastructure including police stations, railway infrastructures to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.