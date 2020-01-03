ABP journalist expresses concern for anti-CAA rioters, wonders how will poor rioters pay for damaged public property

The desperation of media to whitewash the crimes committed by Muslim mobs during the anti-CAA riots by humanising them was once again on display after ABP journalist Shobhna Yadav questioned UP government’s decision to make rioters pay for damaging public properties and referred them to as ‘poor’.

On Thursday, at ABP Shikhar Sammelan 2020, Uttar Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya spoke on the anti-CAA riots that took place in Uttar Pradesh in which Muslim mobs unleashed extreme violence on police officials and damaged public properties.

Responding to the allegation of the police excess against the rioters in the state, UP Deputy CM Maurya said that the police of Uttar Pradesh showed restraint despite they were attacked by the rioters. He reiterated that the government will not accept any kind of violence. The innocent will be treated with respect and anyone who has indulged in violence will not be spared, he added.

However, the ABP journalist was quick to humanise the Muslim mobs by stating that the rioters belonged to ‘poor’ families and could not afford to pay for damages. She questioned the government on how will they make those ‘poor’ pay for damaging public properties in the state.

Sekoolar Patrakars are concerned about rioter UP Abduls who are too poor to pay for damaged properties pic.twitter.com/8FybN9VE1i — iMac_too (@iMac_too) January 2, 2020

Responding to this, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya shot back to say that that Uttar Pradesh will not discriminate between rich and poor while adding that the government intends to make the rioters pay for the damage irrespective of their financial background.

Keshav Prasad Maurya also reiterated that the Muslims of the state are not afraid and stated that they have full faith in PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. Maurya also added that the Muslims are being benefited by the schemes rolled out by the BJP government and they will continue to receive benefits without any discrimination.

Deputy CM Maurya also attacked Congress and Samajwadi Party for supporting the violent mobs in the state during the anti-CAA protests. Maurya also said that anti-national elements will not be allowed to commit violence in the name of students and accused radical Islamic organisation PFI of instigating riots in the state by disguising as ‘protestors’.

The Uttar Pradesh saw unprecedented communal riots after Muslim mobs following the Friday prayers resorted to extreme violence against police officials. The Uttar Pradesh administration had to resort to lathi-charge to take control of the situation. The Muslim mobs also fired bullets in those ‘peaceful protests’ and pelted stones at the police officials.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad violent mobs targetted police officials during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest. A police post was also damaged and three vehicles were torched by an unruly mob, following which the police used tear gas to control the situation. Similarly, a violent mob attacked the police personnel in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Muslim rioters threw stones at police forces in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh during the Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Several cops and protesters got injured as Muslim mobs indulged in vandalism in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

In a similar incident, security personnel had to baton charge violent rioters at Amroha and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. The situation in Kanpur also turned violent after protesters went unruly in the city. The violent Muslim mobs chased a police jeep and ransacked the public property.

In an extremely violent incident, anti-CAA Protests in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar also took a violent turn as protesters set vehicles on fire.

In Sambhal, a stronghold of Samajwadi Party, the Muslim mobs had unleashed large-scale riots during against the Citizenship Amendment Act and torched four buses of UPSRTC and six police vehicles. The Muslim mobs had also hurled stones at security personnel and media persons.

Several towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh especially Meerut had witnessed widespread violent protests over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. In Meerut, soon after the Friday prayers, a crowd of people wearing black bands came out from the Jama Masjid at around 2 pm to protest against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

CCTV footage from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh had emerged in which it was seen two men firing at cops during the protests in Meerut. In one of the videos, a masked man in a blue jacket is seen walking around with a gun. The police officials had even recovered 500 cartridges of prohibited bores from places where violence broke out across the state.

Similarly, violence erupted in Muslim dominated Aligarh Muslim University, in which protestors broke down university gate, burnt down several public infrastructures and attacked the police officials.