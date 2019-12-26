The Uttar Pradesh Police has come hard on anti-CAA rioters who indulged in rampant violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to the recent data released by Lucknow DGP Headquarters, the Uttar Pradesh police have until now, registered 337 FIRs across the state.

Uttar Pradesh Police: 124 people arrested for posting inciting content on social media. 93 FIRs registered. Action taken on 19409 social media posts. 9372 Twitter, 9856 Facebook, and 181 YouTube profiles blocked. https://t.co/ZRWNHoAVnU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2019

The Police and the UP government have taken several hard measures to inflict costs upon the rioters for their actions. Over and above this, the UP police keeping strict surveillance over social media and have been taking brisk action against those who have used social media as a tool to achieve their sinister agenda by spreading false and malicious news about CAA and NRC.

Action has been taken against more than 19409 social media posts so far for spreading falsehood with an intention of inciting violence in the country. The administration identified and blocked over 9372 Twitter, 9856 Facebook, and 181 YouTube profiles claiming to be spreading incendiary content. According to data released the Uttar Pradesh Police have already arrested 124 people for posting inciting content on social media.

Following CM’s orders of seizing the properties of those who indulged in violence in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has already sent notices to as many as 373 anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters warning them of the confiscation of their property over rioting.

The maximum number of protesters who have received the notice are in Moradabad (200), followed by Lucknow (110), Gorakhpur (34), and Firozabad (29). Strict action will be taken against those who damaged the public property during the CAA protests in the state from December 10-24.

According to the data, around 288 policemen were reportedly injured in Uttar Pradesh and 61 received bullet injuries. Moreover, 19 people have been reported dead in the ensuing riots.

According to an India Today report, the Uttar Pradesh Police had until December 23 recovered 405 empty cartridges, fired by protestors. The autopsies of the dead revealed that most of the deceased were hit by these country made bullets. DGP OP Singh claimed women and children were used as “shields by the protesters”.

Today, the Firozabad Police has released the pictures of a hundred more rioters who indulged in violence in the city on the 20th of December. In the posters released on social media, the Firozabad Police appealed to the citizenry to identify the rioters and help the Police nab them.

In an unsparing warning, which came in the backdrop of violent protests that broke out in Lucknow on December 19, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that strict actions will be taken against hoodlums who have been trying to create unrest in his state and various parts of the country.

On December 22, sealed 50 shops belonging to rioters in Muzaffarnagar who caused damage to public property.

Moreover, in a first, the Rampur Police had also issued notices to as many as 28 locals across Rampur district, holding them responsible for acts of violence and causing damage to government property. The police had sought an explanation as to why recoveries should not be made for damage worth Rs 14.86 lakh.

Further, the UP government has also formed a four-member panel to look into the videos of riots and identify vandals in the state capital Lucknow. As per police, stringent action will be taken against perpetrators once identified.