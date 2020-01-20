Monday, January 20, 2020
Watch: RJD MP Ashfaque Karim continues anti-CAA speech even while his trousers fall down

Karim, however, handled the situation well. He was seen getting down to pick up in fallen pants, holding them in place and getting on with his speech unfazed.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Ashfaque Karim's pants fall off during an anti-CAA speech
Addressing an audience in Bihar’s Araria, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Ashfaque Karim had an embarrassing moment while addressing the audience about the alleged cons of the Citizenship Amendment Act. While criticising the citizenship law as discriminatory against Muslims, Karim’s pants accidentally fell off, sending the audience into fits of laughter.

As can be seen in the video attached in the above tweet, Karim’s pants slip down as he asserts that everyone except Muslims who has come to India prior to December 31, 2014, will be granted citizenship. Despite the embarrassment, Karim continues his speech against the law unfazed.

“Everybody knows that the law pertains to people who came to India prior to December 31, 2014, except Muslims. The government, through this law, will grant citizenship to everyone except Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh,” Karim said.

Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the parliament in December to grant citizenship to the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have fled to India on or before December 31, 2014.

The passage of the Act had sparked off protests across some parts of the country, especially leftist bastions such as JNU, Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University. RJD too had joined in the anti-CAA protests by calling out a bandh in Bihar on December 21, 2019. However, during the Bandh, armed RJD workers and supporters were seen running amok on the streets of cities of Bihar and vandalising auto-rickshaws and private vehicles.

