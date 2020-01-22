Congress MP and an accused in INX Media scam along with his father, former union minister P. Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram has advised Rajinikanth to speak on JNU and Kashmir if he wants to join politics.

To judge a historical change maker by a few incidents or utterances is patently unfair. Periyar’s contribution to Tamil Nadu is humongous. @rajinikanth if so keen to enter into a public debate must start with his views on current issues. #CAAProtest #JNUattack #Kashmir etc — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) January 22, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Karti questioned Rajinikanth whether Periyar is the most relevant topic to discuss for the legendary actor. “Every historical leader will have many contradictions/controversies be it Gandhi/Churchill etc. a holistic view is needed. To judge a historical change maker by a few incidents or utterances is patently unfair. Periyar’s contribution to Tamil Nadu is humongous,” Karti tweeted. He then gave a tip to Rajinikanth that should he be keen to enter public debate, he should start with his views on current issues like the CAA protests, JNU violence and Kashmir. “Is he opposing or supporting the CAA? What is his stand on JNU violence? Is he condemning it? Is he supporting or opposing GST? Is he supporting or opposing the ongoing situation in Kashmir where three former CMs are under house arrest?” he questioned as reported by India Today.

Controversy broke out recently after South Indian film industry superstar Rajinikanth refused to apologise on his comments on Periyar at Thuglak magazine’s 50th-anniversary event last Friday.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Why did CN Annadurai, the founder of DMK, part ways with Periyar?

Rajinikanth had said on the 14th of January, “In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which undressed images of Lord Sri Ramachandramoorthy and Sita -with a garland of sandal-featured and no news outlet published it.” “Cho strongly condemned the event by Periyar immediately and Thuglak was the only magazine to do so. This brought a bad name to the ruling DMK who did not want the magazine to be circulated. The issue was seized by the government but Cho reprinted it and the magazine was sold in black. What was sold for Rs 10, was then sold for Rs 50 and Rs 60. Dr Kalaingar had (inadvertently) promoted the magazine in that way and in the next issue Cho had thanked him as its publicity manager…” he had added.

Subsequently, on Monday, effigies of Rajnikanth were burnt in Tamil Nadu by ‘activists’. On Tuesday, Rajnikanth declared that he won’t be tendering any apology for his comments on Periyar. He said, “I did not makeup what I said, there are even published stories in media on it. I can show them. I will not apologize.”