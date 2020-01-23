Watch: Anti-CAA ‘protestors’ chant pro-Islam slogans inside Delhi Metro

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a group of anti-CAA protestors could be seen raising pro-Islam slogans against the Modi government inside what appears to be Delhi metro. In the video, it can be seen that Hijab-clad women along with few male protestors have been hurling slogans against the BJP, RSS and PM Modi.

The undated video was posted on 22nd January on social networking site Twitter. The group chants ‘Modi tere naam, Islamophobia, Amit Shah tere naam Islamophobia,’ before asking the government to roll back CAA and NRC. It is pertinent to note here that NRC, which the group is demanding to be rolled back, has not even been introduce in draft form.

After blocking roads and causing public inconvenience in cities like Delhi, the protestors now seem to have resorted to hijacking public space like metro to shout slogans. The occupying of Delhi Metro and chanting slogans inside the train resembles ‘protests’ in Shaheen Bagh where the anti-CAA mobs have also occupied national highways and bus stops causing huge inconvenience to the residents of Delhi.