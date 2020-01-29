Friday, January 31, 2020
Home News Reports Please come fast or my wife will die: Man pleads, but Shaheen Bagh 'protestors' don't let an ambulance pass
News Reports

Please come fast or my wife will die: Man pleads, but Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ don’t let an ambulance pass

One 44-year-old Mayawati was in pain and her husband, Devta Prasad Maurya was pleading to the driver of the ambulance to come faster otherwise his wife will die.

OpIndia Staff
Road blocked at Shaheen Bagh didn't let an ambulance pass (representational image: HindustanTimes)
Engagements5490

A woman’s condition has reportedly turned critical and kept on life support system as she could not reach hospital on time owing to road blockade at Shaheen Bagh by anti-CAA protestors. As reported by Punjab Kesari, one woman who was severely ill took long to reach a hospital as an ambulance was not allowed to make way.

Punjab Kesari news snippet (image: @pokershash on Twitter)

The report states that one 44-year-old Mayawati was in pain and her husband, Devta Prasad Maurya was pleading to the driver of the ambulance to come faster otherwise his wife will die. He said that his wife was having breathing difficulty since Saturday.

- Ad - - article resumes -

As reported by Jagran, Maurya said that if anything happens to his wife, the ‘protestors’ at Shaheen Bagh who have blocked the Delhi-Noida road will be responsible. He said that it was because of these protests that the ambulance couldn’t reach on time because of which his wife’s condition deteriorated.

Read: Shaheen Bagh’s ‘organic’ protests: Viral video shows protestor talking about following strict instructions from ‘uparwala’

Meanwhile, with a lot of difficulty, Maurya managed to get an auto and he was able to take his wife to a private hospital in New Friends Colony area of New Delhi and admitted her to a private hospital.

Since the CAA was passed by the Parliament, the group of protesters mostly comprising of Mulsim women blocked a road in Kalindi Kunj area that connects Faridabad- New Delhi- Noida. This has led to traffic inconvenience, increasing travel time from 20 minutes to several hours.

In just a week, many incidents have surfaced which laid the secessionist agenda of the ultra-left wing protestors at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area exposed. It is now sufficiently clear that this protest like all other anti-CAA riots, is anything but ‘organic’. In fact, it is another typical left-wing organised blatant communal event where protestors are openly batting for secession from India.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:shaheen bagh protests, shaheen bagh protests funding, shaheen bagh ki auratein, dadis of shaheen bagh

Big Story

Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

‘Rambhakt’ Gopal shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

Editorial Desk -
The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for gun-wielding Gopal in Jamia

The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

K Bhattacharjee -

How Sharjeel Imam’s girlfriend helped them nab him according to Delhi police: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say 'he’s not sorry' after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say ‘he’s not sorry’ after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh mastermind and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam’s seditious speech well planned, he has no regrets: Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Bus Conductor, Madhu NC, clears UPSC main Exams

Madhu NC, a bus conductor in Karnataka, clears UPSC main exam, hopes to crack interview in March

OpIndia Staff -

Days before George Soros launched attack against India, his NGO Open Society Foundations filed plea in Delhi HC against Modi government

OpIndia Staff -
Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns 'children of Godse' of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus

Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns ‘children of Godse’ of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,582FansLike
227,324FollowersFollow
167,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com