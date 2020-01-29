A woman’s condition has reportedly turned critical and kept on life support system as she could not reach hospital on time owing to road blockade at Shaheen Bagh by anti-CAA protestors. As reported by Punjab Kesari, one woman who was severely ill took long to reach a hospital as an ambulance was not allowed to make way.

The report states that one 44-year-old Mayawati was in pain and her husband, Devta Prasad Maurya was pleading to the driver of the ambulance to come faster otherwise his wife will die. He said that his wife was having breathing difficulty since Saturday.

As reported by Jagran, Maurya said that if anything happens to his wife, the ‘protestors’ at Shaheen Bagh who have blocked the Delhi-Noida road will be responsible. He said that it was because of these protests that the ambulance couldn’t reach on time because of which his wife’s condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, with a lot of difficulty, Maurya managed to get an auto and he was able to take his wife to a private hospital in New Friends Colony area of New Delhi and admitted her to a private hospital.

Since the CAA was passed by the Parliament, the group of protesters mostly comprising of Mulsim women blocked a road in Kalindi Kunj area that connects Faridabad- New Delhi- Noida. This has led to traffic inconvenience, increasing travel time from 20 minutes to several hours.

In just a week, many incidents have surfaced which laid the secessionist agenda of the ultra-left wing protestors at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area exposed. It is now sufficiently clear that this protest like all other anti-CAA riots, is anything but ‘organic’. In fact, it is another typical left-wing organised blatant communal event where protestors are openly batting for secession from India.