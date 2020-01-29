The Uttar Pradesh police have booked more than 600 students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for blocking roads in the city on January 26 (Republic Day).

Defying prohibitory orders, the students blocked the arterial road near Chungi gate in the city on Sunday evening demanding the release of a former student, Ahmad Mustafa Faraz, who was held for allegedly heckling AMU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Tariq Mansoor during his Republic Day speech.

The students have been booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violating prohibitory orders and section 341 (wrongful restraint) of IPC at the Civil Lines police station.

- Ad - - article resumes -

According to the FIR, the students had been informed about section 144 of CrPc, but they willfully defied it and shouted slogans against CAA and NRC. During the blockade which lasted till 2 am, the students also shouted slogans against UP Police.

Read- “We are from that community which can destroy any country if we feel like”: Former AMU student union president Faizul Hasan during anti-CAA speech

“On January 26, during the VC’s speech, few students raised slogans and created a disturbance. The Proctoral team had arrested four students and handed them over to the police stations. During the investigation, it was found that three boys were AMU students and one was an ex-student of the university,” Circle Officer (CO) Civil Lines, Anil Samania told reporters here on Tuesday.

“Later, the three students were released. A case was filed against the former student. Further demanding the release of the student, around 600 students gathered outside the university, creating a blockage on the roads. It lasted for five to six hours. So, a case has been registered against them for blocking the roads,” he added.

The CO also said that the Faraz was later granted bail on January 27.

On January 24, a case had also been registered against Faizul Hasan, the former students’ union president of Aligarh Muslim University (AMUSU) who, in his hate speech, had threatened by saying that Muslims can destroy anything if they wish to do and claimed that the community has constantly been tested since 1947.

Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Modi government, the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh had emerged as one of the epi-centres of the anti-CAA agitations being perpetrated in the name of ‘peaceful protests’. The students and Muslim mob associated with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had unleashed violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The ‘students’ of AMU had clashed with UP Police on December 15.

This is not the first time student’s of the varsity have resorted to such outrageous behaviour. On January 17, Aligarh Muslim University student’s had abused the proctor when he was trying to negotiate with them and convince them to refrain from agitating. A student, in a video shared by India Today journalist Padmaja Joshi, could be heard calling the proctor a “dalla” (pimp) while another was seen showing a shoe to him.

On December 22 last year, the students of controversial Aligarh Muslim University, in a bizarre move had expelled their Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of the university. The students had asked them to vacate their official residences by January 5, 2020. The students had also closed down all activity in the university until the VC and the Registrar resigned.