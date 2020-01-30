It is now a well-established fact that the nationwide anti-CAA stir, which has been extremely unruly and violent, is nothing but a part of a planned, organised conspiracy by the leftists, opposition parties like Congress, AAP, Samajwadi Party, and various Islamic organisations to advance their break-India agenda. The Jamia and Shaheen Bagh area in Delhi has become the hunting grounds for such rioters. During anti-CAA protests, several journalists who are not perceived as from the left-wing have also been attacked by protesters.

In another such episode today, a Zee News team was heckled and assaulted by the protesters from Jamia area of Delhi. Zee News senior reporter Jitendra Sharma and his associate Neeraj Gaur had arrived at Sukhdev Vihar metro station in Delhi to cover the ongoing anti-CAA protests along with cameraperson Qamar Khan when they were attacked by the rioters.

#ZeeNews team attacked near Sukhdev Vihar metro station in Delhi during coverage of anti-CAA protest Watch – https://t.co/dznYNGYIwd@capt_ivane pic.twitter.com/E3Z8CtPBdV — Zee News (@ZeeNews) January 30, 2020

During the violent incident, the anti-CAA rioters tried to snatch the mobile phone and personal belongings of Jitendra Sharma and Neeraj Gaur. The channel’s camera and recording equipment were completely damaged by these miscreants, who also shouted anti-government slogans.

Narrating the whole incident, Sharma said that he along with his team had gone there to cover the ongoing anti-CAA protests and talk to the protesters but they attacked them and damaged their equipment. The Zee News team was dragged by the protesters for several meters and attempts were made to thrash them, snatch their belongings.

Earlier, Consulting Editor of News Nation Deepak Chaurasia was attacked at Shaheen Bagh by people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act on January 24. The mob did this to stop him from reporting about the ongoing protests against the CAA. The video journalist accompanying Chaurasia was attacked as well and the camera was destroyed.

On January 27, a video journalist associated with News Nation was attacked and beaten up by unidentified assailants when she had gone to cover the Anti-CAA protests in South Mumbai’s Nagpada area. The protestors had gathered at “Mumbai Bagh” on lines of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi where the media crew had gone to cover them. On wee hours of Monday morning, the ‘protestors’ in Mumbai’s Nagpada attacked the News Nation crew and broke their camera.

Apart from there, several incidents of assault on journalists at anti-CAA protests had taken place in the last few weeks, including several in Delhi.

Prior to this incident, it was reported how a man had brandished a gun and fired a shot outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi during the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. One person was injured from that attack.

He has now been taken into police custody and one individual has been injured. The injured man has been taken to the hospital for treatment. In a video that has surfaced depicting the scene of events, the man can be seen brandishing a gun and raising slogans that are not entirely audible.

The man who was shooting in Jamia identified himself as ‘Gopal’ and has said that he did this to avenge the death of Chandan Gupta, a boy who was killed by Islamists during a Tiranga yatra.

While more details are yet to emerge and we are not sure if this is a stage-managed event or genuine disgruntlement with the whitewashing of Islamic terrorists, the assorted ‘liberals’ have already started peddling the “Hindu terrorism” bogey without a factual basis.