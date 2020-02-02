Sunday, February 2, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus outbreak: India airlifts over 300 more citizens from Wuhan, helps evacuate 7 Maldives citizens too
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: India airlifts over 300 more citizens from Wuhan, helps evacuate 7 Maldives citizens too

A total of 647 Indian citizens including 282 students have been evacuated by special Air India flight from Wuhan as of this morning.

OpIndia Staff
Air India evacuates 7 Maldivians along with over 300 Indian citizens in the second special flight from Wuhan, China, amidst Coronavirus outbreak (image: financialexpress.com)
Engagements61

Second special Air India flight from China carrying second batch of evacuees took off from Wuhan (China) at 3 am today and is expected to reach Delhi at around 9 am. There are a total of 323 Indian citizens and 7 Maldives citizens onboard this flight.

Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for rescuing Maldivians from Coronavirus hit Wuhan province of China. The seven Maldives citizens will be kept in Delhi for the quarantine period before being sent back to their country.

A total of 647 Indian citizens including 282 students have been evacuated by special Air India flight from Wuhan as of this morning. First batch of 324 Indian citizens reached Delhi on Saturday. As per the health ministry, over 50,000 passengers from 326 flights have been screen amidst coronavirus outbreak.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Watch: Pakistani student in Wuhan watches his Indian counterparts being evacuated as their govt ditches them after Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, death toll in China because of coronavirus epidemic has risen to 304 and about 14,380 people have reportedly been infected with this virus in mainland China while 160 have reportedly been infected in rest of the world. As of now almost 20,000 suspected coronavirus cases have been reported from China.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:coronavirus china, coronavirus update, coronavirus symptom,

Big Story

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Mahasabha chief shot dead in Lucknow, six police teams begin investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh President of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha Ranjeet Bachchan shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow by unknown assailants. The incident took place at Globe Park in Hazratganj area when Bachchan had gone for a morning walk. Assailants came on a bike and shot him on his head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. As per reports, originally from Gorakhpur, Bachchan used to live in Lucknow's Hazratganj area. Near CDRI, the assailants shot him in the head. His brother, who was accompanying him was also injured in the firing. Read: Madhur Singh, popularly known...
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,755FansLike
228,018FollowersFollow
169,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com