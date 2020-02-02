When ‘Goli maaro saalo ko’ by a Muslim mob failed to make news

Following the shooting incidents in Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh areas of Delhi, many propagandists masquerading as liberals have claimed that these incidents are direct reaction to the ‘desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalo ko’ slogans chanted during the pro-CAA and other political rallies.

Gandhi’s India – converse with those u disagree & remove their insecurities through dialogue. Godse’s india – goli maaro saalo ko Which do we want: Gandhi’s India or Godse’s? https://t.co/RhFiNZhy7K — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 28, 2020

Sharjeel called for chakka jam. No chakka jam took place. Booked for sedition Kafeel Khan said nothing. Booked for inciting violence Anurag Thakur chanted Goli Maaro Saalo ko. One terrorist shot at Jamia protesters. But no action against Thakur Law is equal for everyone? — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) January 30, 2020

Sequence of Events: – Minister says “Goli maaro saalo ko”

– MP says, “they will rape and kill women in your house.”

– Propaganda channels label protesters 24×7 & call them traitors.

– Dude appears at Jamia & shoots

– Dude appears at Shaheen Bagh & shoots – But… Right wingers: pic.twitter.com/chzQJSIieC — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) February 2, 2020

Clearly, a direct cause and effect relationship was built between the shooting and the slogans at political rallies. However, in all these, they forgot the last time such slogans were raised.

In June 2019, Tabrez Ansari was brutally brutally beaten by a mob in Jharkhand on accusation of theft. Four days later, he died in police custody. The incident led to widespread outrage where Muslims took to streets across India vowing revenge over his death.

On 1st July, the above video was posted on YouTube where one can hear “Tabrez ke hatyaaron ko, goli maaro saalo ko” followed by Allah-hu-Akbar and RSS Murdabad. This is followed by ‘Chadda-chaddiwalo ko, goli maaro saalo ko”. These slogans are raised by a rally where SDPI flags could be seen. This is followed by “Tabrez tere khoon se, inqalaab aayega”.

The protests after Ansari’s death had often turned violent. However, these threatening slogans by angry Muslim mobs were forgotten in the background. These were not used to justify the violent attacks by Muslim mobs. In fact, TikTok celebrities used the platform to instigate hate and propagate revenge of Ansari’s death. However, everyone of them was just forgiven and forgotten.

