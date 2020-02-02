Sunday, February 2, 2020
When ‘Goli maaro saalo ko’ by a Muslim mob failed to make news

On 1st July, a video was posted on YouTube where one can hear "Tabrez ke hatyaaron ko, goli maaro saalo ko" followed by Allah-hu-Akbar and RSS Murdabad. This is followed by 'Chadda-chaddiwalo ko, goli maaro saalo ko".

Editorial Desk
Viral video after Tabrez Ansari's death where 'goli maaro saalo ko' slogans were raised.
Following the shooting incidents in Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh areas of Delhi, many propagandists masquerading as liberals have claimed that these incidents are direct reaction to the ‘desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalo ko’ slogans chanted during the pro-CAA and other political rallies.

Clearly, a direct cause and effect relationship was built between the shooting and the slogans at political rallies. However, in all these, they forgot the last time such slogans were raised.

Read: Abusive actor Ajaz Khan taunts Mumbai Police after they file an FIR against TikTok ‘celebrities’ for propagating revenge on Tabrez Ansari’s death

In June 2019, Tabrez Ansari was brutally brutally beaten by a mob in Jharkhand on accusation of theft. Four days later, he died in police custody. The incident led to widespread outrage where Muslims took to streets across India vowing revenge over his death.

On 1st July, the above video was posted on YouTube where one can hear “Tabrez ke hatyaaron ko, goli maaro saalo ko” followed by Allah-hu-Akbar and RSS Murdabad. This is followed by ‘Chadda-chaddiwalo ko, goli maaro saalo ko”. These slogans are raised by a rally where SDPI flags could be seen. This is followed by “Tabrez tere khoon se, inqalaab aayega”.

The protests after Ansari’s death had often turned violent. However, these threatening slogans by angry Muslim mobs were forgotten in the background. These were not used to justify the violent attacks by Muslim mobs. In fact, TikTok celebrities used the platform to instigate hate and propagate revenge of Ansari’s death. However, everyone of them was just forgiven and forgotten.

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Mahasabha chief shot dead in Lucknow, six police teams begin investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh President of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha Ranjeet Bachchan shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow by unknown assailants. The incident took place at Globe Park in Hazratganj area when Bachchan had gone for a morning walk. Assailants came on a bike and shot him on his head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. As per reports, originally from Gorakhpur, Bachchan used to live in Lucknow's Hazratganj area. Near CDRI, the assailants shot him in the head. His brother, who was accompanying him was also injured in the firing. Read: Madhur Singh, popularly known...
