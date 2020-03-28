Saturday, March 28, 2020
Home Government and Policy Coronavirus outbreak: Centre asks states to put a 3-month moratorium on electricity bill payments...
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: Centre asks states to put a 3-month moratorium on electricity bill payments amidst total lockdown

In addition, the Union Ministry has issued directives to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission(CERC) to provide 3-months moratorium to generation and transmission companies, reduce the payment security amount by half for future power purchases and charge no penalty on late payment.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Centre asks states to provide 3-month moratorium on payment of electricity bills
Representative Image(Source: BBC)
5

As India enters the 6th day of total lockdown amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the Central Government has issued a notice to all the state governments, asking them to put a 3-month deferment on electricity bill payments.

In addition, the Union Ministry has issued directives to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission(CERC) to provide 3-months moratorium to generation and transmission companies, reduce the payment security amount by half for future power purchases and charge no penalty on late payment. This comprises payments by distribution companies to private power plants and transmission projects as well.

In their statement, the central government has said that due to the lockdown, many people are unable to pay their dues to the discoms which are facing, severely affecting their liquidity position and impairing their ability to pay to the generating and transmission companies. The statement added that the generating and transmission companies will continue the supply and transmission of electricity even to discoms which have large outstanding dues.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“In view of the lockdown imposed to blunt the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the whole workforce of the power sector-generation, transmission, distribution and systems operation- are working tirelessly to keep all the homes and establishments lighted,” the statement said.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Government and Policy

Coronavirus outbreak: Centre asks states to put a 3-month moratorium on electricity bill payments amidst total lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Central Government has issued a notice to all the state governments, asking them to put a 3-month deferment on electricity bill payments.
Read more
News Reports

Media used a ‘not a doctor’ to fear monger about Lockdown, now furthers a contradictory report by him as that by John Hopkins University

OpIndia Staff -
A report by IANS says that CDDEP and John Hopkins University prepared a report arguing against Coronavirus Lockdown, but JHU has denied involvement in it
Read more
News Reports

Sri Lanka returned man ‘mentally disturned’ about being on home quarantine runs out of house naked, bites old woman to death

OpIndia Staff -
34-year-old man quarantined to arrest spread of Coronavirus ran out naked from his house and killed a 90-year-old woman by biting her throat
Read more
News Reports

Indian Railways converts train coaches into ‘Isolation Wards’ to shore up country’s fight against Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Railway has decided to convert its coaches into quarantine wards for the treatment of Coronavirus patients.
Read more
News Reports

Over 300 dead in Iran because of fake news claiming a ​novel cure for Coronavirus: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, 44 people in Iran had died due to consumption of bootleg alcohol under the belief that it can cure coronavirus infection.
Read more
News Reports

After Spain and Czech Republic, now Turkey discards faulty Chinese Coronavirus testing kits over inaccurate results

OpIndia Staff -
Turkish government has discarded Chinese-made coronavirus rapid testing kits after finding out that they gave inaccurate results.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

Abu Khalid al-Hindi who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid from Kasargod ISIS module, Kerala: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal who had escaped from Kasargod, Kerala in 2015 to join ISIS
Read more
News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

Ramayana in the digital​ age: The first​ episode crashes Doordarshan website, top searched in India on Google

OpIndia Staff -
As the first episode of Ramayan went live, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on Doordarshan become the top search on Google in India
Read more
News Reports

ISIS terrorist who attacked Gurudwara in Kabul was from India, killed Afghan Sikhs to avenge ‘plight’ of Kashmiri Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Afghan and Western security agencies believe that the attack was ordered by Quetta Shura of Taliban at the behest of Pakistani intelligence.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,350FansLike
263,356FollowersFollow
207,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com