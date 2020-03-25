Prime Minister Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown on the 24th of March to halt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. All the states are strictly complying with the lockdown orders. Police in all states have been asked to be strict with the curfew violators.

Amidst all this, a video has surfaced from the streets of Kolkata in West Bengal where a young girl is seen yelling and abusing a policeman as he tries to prevent cars from plying on the road during the lockdown.

A Twitter user named ‘Mikku’ going by the handle @effucktivehumor had shared a video where a couple of policemen are seen standing on the road intercepting cars passing by, flouting the lockdown orders. Suddenly a girl comes charging at a policeman and spits on his shirt. She yells at him, claiming that she is unwell, and she needs to go to fetch some medicines.

WoKe BoNg. Taking advantage of being a woman.

The policeman, initially in a gentle tone tries to explain to her that he wasn’t even talking to her and that he was only questioning the driver of the car. The girl, however, refuses to listen to the cop and raises her voice at him. She addresses the policeman disrespectfully, which, in turn, compels the cop to raise his voice at her. He, in a stern voice, asks her to go back, pointing his finger at her. This further agitates the girl who shouts and tells the cop not to raise fingers at her. “Ungli mat dikhana”, (don’t point fingers at me), said the girl in a high pitched tone.

Here, another boy intervenes and asks the girl to keep calm. He says: “tum patient ho na tum gaadi mein baitho” (aren’t you the patient? sit in the car), but the girl refuses to budge.

Throughout the conversation, the girl keeps referring to the cop as ‘tu’. (While ‘Aap’ in the Hindi language is a more formal word for ‘you’, generally used for elders or strangers, ‘tu’ is a very informal term, often considered derogatory if used for elders or strangers.)

In the video, at so many occasions, the policeman is heard asking the girl to go back, but the girl does not listen. She continues to yell and abuse the cop. She tells him that he does not deserve to wear the police uniform… in turn, the cop tells her that she doesn’t deserve to be a citizen of the country. The bickering continues, until a man intervenes and yells at the girl and asks her to leave.

In the video, other people are seen trying to pacify the girl, saying that the cop is merely performing his duty for the public safety, but the girl refuses to stop and continues the verbal abuse.

India has been put under a 21-day lockdown amidst the coronavirus outbreak. PM Modi in his address yesterday requested every citizen of the country with folded hands to stay where they are. The Prime Minister said that according to health experts, 21 days are essential to break the cycle of transmission of the Coronavirus.

Narendra Modi said that a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ has been drawn at their doorstep and everyone should stay at home for the duration of the lockdown.