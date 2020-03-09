Monday, March 9, 2020
Delhi riots: Police searching for suspects linked with shooter Shahrukh and Tahir Hussain, illegal weapons link suspected

Media sources have also revealed that the police have so far registered over 700 FIRs and have arrested over 2400 people connected with the Delhi riots. Apart from that over 49 cases of illegal weapons and other charges related to the Arms Act have been registered.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police looking for several suspected persons linked with Tahir Hussain and Shahrukh, believes there may have been links
Tahir Hussain and shooter Shahrukh, image via India Today
The crime branch SIT of Delhi police is searching for suspects who had links with AAP leader Tahir Hussain and shooter Mohammad Shahrukh. As per reports, it is suspected that the shooting incident may have links with the now arrested AAP leader too.

As per a report in Live Hindustan, the SIT is now searching for 9 people linked with Tahir Hussain. Yesterday, 3 key suspects associated with Tahir Hussain, named Liyaqat, Riyasat and Tariq Rizvi have been arrested over links with Delhi riots.

They were produced before the Karkardooma court at 2 pm. It was reported that the arrested Tariq was Tahir Hussain’s manager. Two of them are a father-son duo. It is reported that the trio had a hand in hiding and sheltering Tariq Hussain.

The SIT is also searching for 3 persons linked with Chandbagh shooter Mohammad Shahrukh. One of them is believed to be the supplier of the weapon that was used by the shooter to fire at the police.

Read: Delhi Police nabs Islamic State-linked terrorist couple from Jamia Nagar for motivating Muslims to unite against CAA and carry out terror strikes

It was reported that the gun that was used by Shahrukh was procured from Bihar’s Munger and is of 7.65 bore. Navbharat Times had quoted sources in the Delhi police as saying the weapon was illegally obtained via a person working at the weapons manufacturing factory in Munger. The police believe that a racket involved in illegal arms smuggling out of the Munger factory and their sale can be busted if they arrest the person who sold the gun to Shahrukh.

The police are also searching for a person in Meerut who is also involved in supplying and procurement of illegal weapons. The third person is the man in UP’s Shamli who had sheltered Shahrukh after the Delhi riots.

Media sources have also revealed that the police have so far registered over 700 FIRs and have arrested over 2400 people connected with the Delhi riots. Apart from that over 49 cases of illegal weapons and other charges related to the Arms Act have been registered. The police have also conducted over 283 meetings with local peace committees after the violent riots.

