The Coronavirus pandemic has triggered panic across the country. The central, as well as the state governments, are working in overdrive to try and contain the spread. For this, the central government has put the entire country under lockdown.

Haryana too, has extended its lockdown to the entire state which will be effective for March 24 midnight. This comes a day after seven districts- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula were put under lockdown till March 31.

Police personnel have been deployed in strength to enforce the lockdown after the state government put in place emergency measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Following this, Superintendent of Police, Security and Cyber Crime, Haryana, Pankaj Nain, has taken to Twitter to share a hilarious video with a caption: “Preparations in full swing”, to show how the police force is preparing to enforce the state-wide lockdown.

In the video, a police officer is seen spraying disinfectant on police lathis and sanitising both his hands. Since the police are certain that they would need to get tough on people who come out of their homes violating prohibitory orders, the SP disinfects the police batons and his hands to reduce chances of spreading or catching any kind of infection amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Haryana has 21 coronavirus positive cases, which includes 14 foreigners. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar told media persons today: “We had ordered lockdown in seven districts as part of containment measures. We have now decided that in addition, this lockdown will be enforced in the remaining 15 districts of the state also from March 24.”

Haryana government had deployed six IAS officers in the seven districts for planning, coordination and monitoring the implementation of all activities for the prevention and control of COVID-19, in addition to their present duties.

Police have put up barricades at many places and have been stopping vehicles and sending back many people to their homes after ascertaining that they were out for non-essential work.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Haryana government has also deputed 3 IAS officers and 2 HCS officers in the control rooms set-up in Haryana Civil Secretariat and New Haryana Civil Secretariat here.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country have risen precipitously. Over 492 cases are reported from across the country, with Maharashtra leading, closely followed by Kerala. As many as 34 cases have been discharged or cured nationally and 9 deaths have been reported so far.