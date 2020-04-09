9baje9minute: These heartwarming pictures from Sunday night show that we are in this fight against coronavirus together

On Sunday night at 9 PM, Indians came out on their roofs and balconies and lit up lamps, torches and candles to show solidarity in this fight against Chinese coronavirus. Some of the pictures are so heart touching that in these times of gloom it gives a ray of hope that we shall overcome. That this too shall pass.

Gujarat: Homeless people in Bharuch lit candles, yesterday, following PM Narendra Modi's appeal to switch off all lights of houses at #9pmFor9Minutes & light candles, 'diyas' or mobile flashlights, to mark India's fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/MilepDnIOS — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Homeless people in Bharuch lit lamps to express their solidarity.

It is the poor and the homeless who are the hardest hit by this pandemic. While the government and authorities are doing their best to ensure that no Indian goes to sleep on an empty stomach, their struggle still continues. To contribute to PM-CARES fund, set up to fight against the COVID-19, click here.

Many people mocked this idea as gimmicky when Modiji announced it. This was the point of it, from richest man in India to poorest, everyone is together in this fight against Chinese virus #9PM9minute 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/kIuKPmNq7b — नम्रता (@_Namrataa) April 5, 2020

The juxtaposition of India’s richest vs India’s poorest sends a strong message that we are in this together, irrespective of our social and economic background.

People across political spectrum also came together to support the PM.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family switch off lights and light diyas in support of PM's call. #9baje9mintues #9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/VXE3UbEWiB — TOI Kochi (@TOIKochiNews) April 5, 2020

Support even came from other parts of the world like London.

T 3492 -" है अँधेरी रात पर दीवा जलाना कब माना है " … another epic poem of my Father .. and how visionary it has proven tonight .. for the #9PM9minute call ..

Will put up the entire poem by tomorrow .. on video !!❤️ pic.twitter.com/MeQ3PJ03tu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2020

Celebrities, too, joined in.

While the lighting of lamp may not scare away coronavirus, it did give billions of Indians a hope that we will sail through. Naysayers may want to dismiss it as a PR gimmick for whatever reason, if for some time, people come together and there is a ray of hope, they should really stop being a party pooper.