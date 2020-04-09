Monday, April 6, 2020
#9baje9minute: These heartwarming pictures from Sunday night show that we are in this fight against coronavirus together

People across political spectrum, celebrities and businessmen also came together to support the PM.

OpIndia Staff

People from all walks of life came together to express solidarity in this fight against coronavirus
0

On Sunday night at 9 PM, Indians came out on their roofs and balconies and lit up lamps, torches and candles to show solidarity in this fight against Chinese coronavirus. Some of the pictures are so heart touching that in these times of gloom it gives a ray of hope that we shall overcome. That this too shall pass.

Homeless people in Bharuch lit lamps to express their solidarity.

It is the poor and the homeless who are the hardest hit by this pandemic. While the government and authorities are doing their best to ensure that no Indian goes to sleep on an empty stomach, their struggle still continues. To contribute to PM-CARES fund, set up to fight against the COVID-19, click here.

The juxtaposition of India’s richest vs India’s poorest sends a strong message that we are in this together, irrespective of our social and economic background.

People across political spectrum also came together to support the PM.

Support even came from other parts of the world like London.

Celebrities, too, joined in.

While the lighting of lamp may not scare away coronavirus, it did give billions of Indians a hope that we will sail through. Naysayers may want to dismiss it as a PR gimmick for whatever reason, if for some time, people come together and there is a ray of hope, they should really stop being a party pooper.

#9baje9minute: These heartwarming pictures from Sunday night show that we are in this fight against coronavirus together

OpIndia Staff -
