The police officials in Bihar have objected to a social media post uploaded by BJP leader Ajit Singh and arrested him for passing remarks on Tablighi Jamaat, says a report published by ABP.

Arrested in Vaishali, Bihar

Singh, a BJP leader from Bihar and reportedly a Railway Board member, had reportedly uploaded a social media post regarding Tablighi Jamaat’s role in spreading coronavirus. This evidently did not sit well with the Vaishali Police authorities who proceeded to arrest him, serving as a deterrence to others from posting anything controversial about Markaz Nizamuddin.

As many as 4 people have been arrested by the Vaishali police in Bihar in the last 24 hours for making objectionable remarks on social media amidst coronavirus outbreak.

Tablighi Jamaat Congregation

The role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading the coronavirus in the country came to the fore in the last week of March when around 300 people with Wuhan Coronavirus symptoms were admitted to various hospitals in Delhi from the Markaz Nizamuddin and surrounding places. Subsequently, the area around the Markaz Nizamuddin was cordoned off by the Delhi Police. Soon, cases began to erupt across the country with links to the Tablighi Jamaat and the country stood horrified as the magnitude of the Islamic Missionary organization’s careless conduct became known.

Soon enough, it became known that thousands of people had attended the event and as late as the 22nd of March, 2500 people were present at the premises of the Markaz Nizamuddin and around 1500 of them left the place on the 23rd of March. Even so, it meant that around a thousand people were still stuck at the global headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat as of the 24th of March. Since then, it has been a continuous series of escalations and atrocious conduct by the members of the Jamaat who have made things difficult for the administration and the healthcare providers at every step along the way.

Many of the Tablighi Jamaat members held in quarantine have displayed perverse and malicious tendencies to infect and spite others. Some of them were caught spitting on nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals, while others created a ruckus and took a dump in the corridor of the quarantine centre. Some others ran around naked and passed lewd remarks against the nurses tending to them.