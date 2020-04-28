NITI Bhavan, the building that works as the offices of National policy think tank NITI Aayog, has been sealed for 48 hours after a Director level officer of the institution was tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 am this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed. — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) April 28, 2020

Alok Kumar, Advisor at NITI Aayog told, “A director-level officer at NITI Bhawan has been tested positive for COVID-19. Today at 9 am, he got his report and then he informed the authorities.”

Those who came in contact are advised to undergo self-isolation. Kumar added, “We are following necessary protocol, the health ministry has been informed and all due processes will be followed. So, we are closed for 48 hours.”

Supreme court staffer also tested positive

An employee of the Supreme court also tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. As per reports, the employee of the judicial section appeared for duty on April 16 and came in contact with two registrars. Two of them have been sent for self-quarantine as safety measures.

As per reports, he had last reported to duty on April 16. He was reported positive on Monday. He is now undergoing treatment in a government hospital. As per the standard protocol of COVID-19, all efforts are underway to trace all those who came in contact with the infected employee.

Buliding of Aviation ministry also sealed

Earlier, a staffer from Aviation ministry was also found positive of coronavirus infection. Following that, the building of the ministry had been sealed. All the employees who came in contact with the coronavirus patient are being asked to go into self-isolation.

Prior to that, a housekeeping staff of parliament who works in the lower house was tested positive with coronavirus. The staffer was posted at the Lok Sabha secretariat at 36 GRG road.