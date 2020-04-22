Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Updated:

Delhi: Aviation ministry staffer tested positive for coronavirus, ministry headquarters at Jor Bagh sealed

The Ministry headquarters at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi's Jor bagh will be sealed 'as per prescribed protocol', informed minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

OpIndia Staff

Aviation Ministry employee found coronavirus positive, headquarters sealed
Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri, image via Twitter
After the Rashtrapati Bhawan and Parliament, a staffer from the Aviation ministry has been found positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has mentioned in a tweet that the employee had attended office on 15 April 2020 and was found with the infection on 21 April.

The Ministry also stated that all necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the premises. All those employees who came in contact with the coronavirus patient are being asked to go into self-isolation. The Government of Delhi has been apprised of the issue and is taking appropriate action under the protocol.

The Ministry headquarters at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi’s Jor bagh will be sealed ‘as per prescribed protocol’, informed Hardeep Singh Puri. Also, those who came in contact with the staffer will be quarantined and tested.

Civil Aviation Minister HS Puri assures all possible asistance

Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri wrote, “We stand by our colleague at @MoCA_GoI who has tested positive for COVID-19 and have extended all possible medical help and support.

He further said, “Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid procedures. I wish him strength and speedy recovery.”

Staffers from the Rashtrapati Bhawan and Lok Sabha have also been tested positive

Prior to this, a housekeeping staff of parliament who works in the lower house was tested positive with coronavirus. The staffer was posted at the Lok Sabha secretariat at 36 GRG road.

The man has a wife, three sons and a daughter. His Grandchildren also live with him at his residence in Kali Bari Marg,New Delhi.

Also, The daughter-in-law of a sanitation worker who works in Rashtrapati Bhawan was found coronavirus positive. Given that effect, 125 families associated with Rashtrapati Bhavan were sent to strict self-isolation.

Coronavirus in India

The Wuhan originated coronavirus which affects the respiratory system primarily spreads through droplets generated from an infected person is spreading rapidly across the world. In India, 19984 people have been infected by the Wuhan coronavirus so far. 640 people have died while 3870 people have been recovered and discharged.

The Modi government had implemented a complete lockdown till 14 April but taking into account the current situation because of the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat that led to a sudden spike in the total cases, the lockdown has been extended till May 3.

OpIndia Staff
