Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee(DSGMC) has offered its functional 50 bedded Guru Harkishan Hospital and the six-story 500 bedded hospital building Gurudwara Bala sahib for isolation or treatment of Wuhan coronavirus positive or suspected cases to the state government of Delhi, says DSGMC President Manjinder S Sirsa.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) offers its functional 50 bedded Guru Harkrishan Hospital&6-storey 500 bedded hospital building for isolation/treatment of #COVID19 positive/suspected patients at Gurdwara Bala Sahib to Delhi Govt: Manjinder S Sirsa, President DSGMC pic.twitter.com/hfjho9uVvB — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

In a letter to Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the Delhi government is developing infrastructure including hospitals to face an exponential rise in COVID-19 patients and converting even hotels and banquet halls into health facilities for the purpose of isolation treatment and quarantine.

“It is also stated that DSGMC is running many polyclinics and hospitals to deliver quality health care to the needy population of Delhi for the past several decades. Guru Harkrishan hospital, a fifty bedded multidisciplinary hospital with an intensive care unit is also functional at Gurudwara Bala Sahib.”

The letter added further, “A 500-bedded six-storey building of Guru Harkrishan Institute of Medical Science located in the 11-acre compound of Gurdwara Bala Sahib in Sunlight colony. The use of the proposed state of the art health facility to fill the existing gap between the health resource available and required will work in the nation’s interest.

The letter further added that the coronavirus crisis is a tough time for humanity and we all need to work together.

Earlier today, 20 hotspots of coronavirus spread were sealed off in Delhi. Out of the 669 coronavirus cases in Delhi, 426 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event alone. The Delhi government has made masks mandatory for people when venturing out.