Thursday, April 9, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management committee offers its hospital buildings for isolation and treatment of...
News Reports

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management committee offers its hospital buildings for isolation and treatment of coronavirus patients

The committee has offered a 500-bedded six-storey building of Guru Harkrishan Institute of Medical Sciences to the Delhi government to use as a treatment and isolation centre for coronavirus patients.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
DSGMC has offered two of its hospitals with a combined capacity of 550 beds to be used as isolation and treatment centre for coronavirus patients
Representational names Picture courtesy: Navodaya times
1

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee(DSGMC) has offered its functional 50 bedded Guru Harkishan Hospital and the six-story 500 bedded hospital building Gurudwara Bala sahib for isolation or treatment of Wuhan coronavirus positive or suspected cases to the state government of Delhi, says DSGMC President Manjinder S Sirsa.

In a letter to Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the Delhi government is developing infrastructure including hospitals to face an exponential rise in COVID-19 patients and converting even hotels and banquet halls into health facilities for the purpose of isolation treatment and quarantine.

“It is also stated that DSGMC is running many polyclinics and hospitals to deliver quality health care to the needy population of Delhi for the past several decades. Guru Harkrishan hospital, a fifty bedded multidisciplinary hospital with an intensive care unit is also functional at Gurudwara Bala Sahib.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The letter added further, “A 500-bedded six-storey building of Guru Harkrishan Institute of Medical Science located in the 11-acre compound of Gurdwara Bala Sahib in Sunlight colony. The use of the proposed state of the art health facility to fill the existing gap between the health resource available and required will work in the nation’s interest.

The letter further added that the coronavirus crisis is a tough time for humanity and we all need to work together.

Earlier today, 20 hotspots of coronavirus spread were sealed off in Delhi. Out of the 669 coronavirus cases in Delhi, 426 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event alone. The Delhi government has made masks mandatory for people when venturing out.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsDelhi coronavirus, coronavirus testing, Delhi lockdown

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management committee offers its hospital buildings for isolation and treatment of coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -
DSGMC said in letter to state government, "We see this as a tough time for humanity, we all need to work as a team to combat the COVID-19 disease."
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Islamic Republic of Pakistan: Christian woman made to read ‘Kalma’, says was denied ration amidst coronavirus crisis due to her religion

OpIndia Staff -
Religious discrimination against minorities while distributing rations during coronavirus outbreak has been reported from many parts of Sindh.
Read more
News Reports

Government of India launches online training platform “iGOT” for capacity building of frontline COVID-19 warriors

OpIndia Staff -
The iGOT platform will provide the training modules for frontline Covid-19 warriors on flexitime and on site basis, wil be available on desktop and mobile
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Tablighi Jamaat attendees misbehave with nurses, threaten to make pictures and videos viral

OpIndia Staff -
Tablighi Jamaat members were accused of misbehaving with the nurses, taking their pictures and threatening to make them go viral on social media in an insolation centre in Saharsa hospital in Bihar.
Read more
Opinions

Yes, Nandita Das, there are two Indias that exist – one where the labourers live and the other, from where your father was evicted

Editorial Desk -
About how the Coronavirus lockdown has impacted migrant labourers, Nandita Das said that there exists two Indias
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

After PM CARES collects Rs 6,500 crores in just a week, Sonia Gandhi wants it transferred to PMNRF: Here is the real reason

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi, the current President of the Congress party has asked the Prime Minister to transfer all the funds received under PM CARES, that was set up to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF)
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he asks them to stay at home on Shab-e-Baraat

OpIndia Staff -
AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April.
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

218,159FansLike
277,377FollowersFollow
215,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com