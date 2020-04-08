Brazilian President Jair M. Bolsonaro in a letter to PM Narendra Modi on Wuhan coronavirus crisis today has made references to Ramayana and compared Indian efforts to Hanuman and Sanjeevani booti.

Applauding India’s supply of important drugs like hydroxychloroquine to Brazil at the time of the crisis, the Brazillian President said: “Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother, Laksmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all people.”

Last week the Brazilian President and Indian PM Narendra Mod had spoken and discussed the global situation in the wake of the spread of coronavirus pandemic and had requested India for hydroxychloroquine.

In a tweet, Brazilian President had said: “Requested support in the continuity of the provision of pharmaceuticals for the production of hydroxychloroquine”

The Indian government retaliated by saying: “The Prime Minister assured all possible support to Brazil President in this difficult hour. They agreed that their officials would remain in regular touch concerning the COVID-19 situation and its emerging challenges.”

America’s eyes are also focused on India in the hope of help to fight the global pandemic. President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought cooperation to fight the deadly Chinese virus. The US President Donald Trump had lauded India’s stand on hydroxychloroquine and spoke of procuring hydroxychloroquine from India.

There is a huge demand for the anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, from all over the world, including the US, for its potential use in helping treat patients of the novel coronavirus. India is the biggest producer and exporter of hydroxychloroquine. India has got a request from 30 countries for hydroxychloroquine.

The government of India had banned the export of hydroxychloroquine back on 25 March as the global demand for the anti-malaria drug surged. However, later on, Monday, India lifted the blanket ban on 14 drugs including hydroxychloroquine and announced that it will allow export of specific consignments on a case-to-case basis to certain badly affected nations on humanitarian grounds.