Monday, April 27, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: 53 students from 3 madarsas test positive for coronavirus in Kanpur

As per reports, the age of most of these madarsa kids is between 10 to 20 years.

OpIndia Staff

Over 50 madarsa students in Kanpur test positive for coronavirus (image: Indiatvnews)
As many as 53 students from 3 madarsas in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have tested positive for coronavirus, reports ABP News. However, administration is stating that only 40 are unwell, of which some may be infected with COVID-19. The entire area has now been declared ‘danger zone’ because of increased number of positive cases.

As per reports, the age of most of these madarsa kids is between 10 to 20 years. The report further states that Tablighi Jamaat members would regularly visit the madarsas. As per an Amar Ujala report, the Kuli Bazaar area in Kanpur has emerged as a hotspot where as many as 42 students have tested positive. In other two madarsas, 8 and 6 students have tested positive, respectively.

All of these are now under quarantine. As per District Magistrate Brahmadev Ram Tiwari, some of these are also showing improvement in health.

Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz

Many Muslims who attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi stayed at various mosques and madarsas across the country. These Jamaatis would go to the madarsas to impart training. After Nizamuddin Markaz emerged as a hotspot, many Jamaatis in Kanpur tested positive for coronavirus. After that, those who had come in contact with them were also traced and many of them have eventually tested positive for coronavirus.

Reports have emerged that some of the Tablighi Jamaat members who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across India have also been been behaving badly with the healthcare workers as well as administration including pelting stones at doctors, police and even spitting at them. There have been reports of them molesting nurses as well. On Sunday, Dr Arti Lalchandani, Principal, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur said that some of the Tablighi Jamaat members undergoing treatment kicked food and even beat up a ward boy.

