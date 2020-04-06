Monday, April 6, 2020
Maharashtra begins to spiral: With 120 fresh cases of Coronavirus, total positive cases reach 868

Maharashtra currently has the highest number of Wuhan Coronavirus cases with 748 as of now. It has also recorded the highest number of deaths by far with 45. While there has been an organized campaign to project Uddhav Thackeray as someone who has handled the crisis remarkably well, there have been numerous avenues where the Maharashtra Chief Minister and his government have regularly come up short.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Credit: India Today)
The Wuhan Coronavirus that has the entire world thrust into chaos was largely under control in India till the Tablighi Jamaat cases started to mount. However, Maharashtra has emerged as one state where while the Tablighi Jamaat cases of Coronavirus are low, the total number of cases are beginning to spiral out of control.

It is now being reported that with 120 fresh cases of Coronavirus emerging from Maharashtra, the total tally of the state has reached a whopping 868.

It was only recently reported that the area around Matoshree, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, has been sealed by the BMC as a precautionary measure after a tea vendor in the area tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus, CNN News-18 has reported. It is not yet known how the person contracted the virus or if he has infected anyone else. There are other reports that claim that the vendor is only suspected of having Coronavirus and has not tested positive for it yet.

Maharashtra currently has the highest number of Wuhan Coronavirus cases with 748 as of now. It has also recorded the highest number of deaths by far with 45. While there has been an organized campaign to project Uddhav Thackeray as someone who has handled the crisis remarkably well, there have been numerous avenues where the Maharashtra Chief Minister and his government have regularly come up short.

It is pertinent to note that Maharashtra has reported the most number of cases (690) and most number of deaths (45) as compared to any other state in India according to the last update on the MoHFW website. According to those numbers, that amounts to Maharashtra contributing almost 17% of the total cases in India and 41% deaths due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With 120 fresh cases of Coronavirus emerging from Maharashtra, the total tally of the state has reached a whopping 868.
