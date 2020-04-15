Wednesday, April 15, 2020

69-years old Meghalaya doctor dies two days after testing positive for coronavirus, six members of his family tested positive

The deceased did not have any travel history except his son-in-law who is a pilot by profession went to several countries affected by Wuhan coronavirus and had returned on 22 March

OpIndia Staff

Meghalaya
A 69-year old doctor in Meghalaya who was tested positive two days ago lost the battle against the Wuhan coronavirus infection on Wednesday. He was the first Coronavirus positive patient in Meghalaya, and became the first casualty due to coronavirus in the north-eastern state.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote on twitter expressing grief: “I am deeply saddened to inform that the first #COVID19 positive patient in Meghalaya passed away this morning at 2:45 am. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

He added that out of 68 samples collected from the contacts of the doctor, six people have tested positive, and they are the family members and helpers of the doctor. Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang was the director of the Bethany hospital in Shillong. He had done his MBBS from Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh, and had obtained his MD in medicine degree from AIIMS Delhi.

The CM also mentioned that all six reports are being tested again. Apart from these six samplings, others have been reported negative. Conrad Sangma further added that both the branches of Bethany hospital in Shillong and Nongpoh have been sealed and the primary contacts of the doctor and list of the secondary contacts are been compiled. A 48-hour curfew had also been imposed in both towns after Dr. John had tested positive.

As per reports, the deceased did not have any travel history except his son-in-law who is a pilot by profession went to several countries affected by Wuhan coronavirus and had returned on 22 March. But he did not show any symptoms of coronavirus.

