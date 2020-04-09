Thursday, April 9, 2020
Home News Reports Tablighi Jamaat emerge as super-spreaders​ of coronavirus, but State Minorities Commission asks Delhi govt...
Government and PolicyNews Reports

Tablighi Jamaat emerge as super-spreaders​ of coronavirus, but State Minorities Commission asks Delhi govt to drop column of ‘Markaz Majid’ from charts

Chief Minister’s Office clarified that the distinction was being made to assure people there was no need to worry about community transmission

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
5

The Tablighi Jamaat event at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi held earlier in March has wreaked havoc in the country. Out of India’s 2500 odd cases, 647 have been linked to the congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat, a staggering 28 per cent of the total cases.

In Delhi too, the number of cases are increasing rapidly and most of these cases are related to Nizamuddin Markaz. Yesterday, Delhi reported 93 new cases and all the cases were related to the Tablighi Jamaat. Despite the overwhelming number of coronavirus positive cases, linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, emerging every day, the Delhi Minorities Commission has written a letter to the Delhi government urging it to drop the separate column of ‘Markaz Majid’ in its daily bulletins on coronavirus cases in Delhi.

The DMC Chairman Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan said in his letter: “Your bulletins of Coronavirus victims are showing a separate column ‘Markaz Masjid’. Such thoughtless classification is feeding into the Islamophobia agenda of the lap media and Hindutva forces and has been easily turned into a handle to attack Muslims across the country. As a result, Muslims are being attacked in various areas, calls are being made for their social boycott, one boy has been lynched in the North-West Delhi village of Harewali, others attacked.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It becomes imperative to note here, that the example Khan has used in his letter to legitimize his claims, of a Muslim boy being “lynched in the North-West Delhi village of Harewali”, is reportedly Mehboob Ali, who was attacked but not killed. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and is doing fine. This was once again a classic case of selective reporting by the liberal media.

The DMC letter further said, “World Health Organisation has taken cognisance of this phenomenon, unique to India. WHO Emergency Programme Director Mike Ryan said on 6 April 2020: ‘Countries should not profile novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in terms of religion or any other criteria.’ Two days later he asked governments not to politicise the issue and stop profiling people on a religious basis. The Indian Union health ministry followed suit and said in its advisory on 8 April 2020: ‘Despite all precautions, if anybody catches the infection, it is not their fault. In a situation of distress, the patient and the family need support and cooperation.” Further, the advisory requested citizens to ‘never spread names or identity of those affected or under quarantine or their locality on the social media’”.

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi health department has been publishing a daily health bulletin giving out comprehensive details of coronavirus case status in the state.

The daily health bulletin updates the: total number of coronavirus cases, new cases on that specific day, discharged and migrated out coronavirus patients, the total number of death as on that day in Delhi. It also has other three columns which have been mentioned under ‘source of cases’. The Tablighi Jamaat finds mention under this sub-heading, as ‘Markaz Related’. The other two columns mentioned as a source are ‘Foreign Travel History/Contact History’ and ‘Under Investigation’. It is important to note here that the Delhi government has mentioned Jamaat as a source of the infection, simply like foreign travel and local contact is also mentioned. Had source not been mentioned, then it would imply community transmission and would create panic.

Responding to a journalist’s tweet questioning the classification, Akshay Marathe from the Chief Minister’s Office said the distinction was being made to assure people there was no need to worry about community transmission.

Last week, the role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus across numerous states of India had come to light when 10 people who had attended the congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin died of COVID-19. Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat organised a congregation in violation of the government’s lockdown orders, providing a conducive environment for the novel coronavirus to proliferate. As per conservative estimates, the congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat was attended by more than 2000 people, both from various parts of the country as well as from abroad. Out of India’s 2500 odd cases, 647 have been linked to the congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat, a staggering 28 per cent of the total cases. The investigative agencies are scrambling to identify other attendees who they believe may have contracted the virus due to the unhygienic and unhealthy sanitation at the Jamaat premises.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat emerge as super-spreaders​ of coronavirus, but State Minorities Commission asks Delhi govt to drop column of ‘Markaz Majid’ from charts

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, Delhi reported 93 new cases and all the cases were related to the Tablighi Jamaat, however, the State Minority Commission seems least bothered
Read more
News Reports

Possibility of second wave of Coronavirus real, difficult to completely lift lockdown till vaccine available: Study in The Lancet

OpIndia Staff -
Countries battling Coronavirus pandemic will have to closely monitor their territories for new infections and adjust the controls they have imposed until the invention of a vaccine if they wish to end the lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Media

Leftist rag The Wire can’t handle a crossword puzzle on Tablighi Jamaat that spells out the truth as is

OpIndia Staff -
Ever since Tablighi Jamaat's contribution to the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic emerged, numerous attempts have been made to downplay and whitewash their malicious conduct.
Read more
News Reports

PTI spreads fake news that Mehboob Ali was lynched over suspicion of spreading coronavirus in Delhi, later rectifies that he is alive

OpIndia Staff -
It is clear from the police FIR that Mehboob Ali was thrashed, not 'killed'. However, news agency PTI reported that Ali was 'beaten to death'
Read more
News Reports

Uphill battle for doctors at Delhi’s GTB Hospital as Jamat members refuse to cooperate

arjun20 -
While Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined at Delhi’s G.T.B. hospital have not misbehaved with the staff, they remain unresponsive to the doctors’ repeated requests for co-operation.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

After PM CARES collects Rs 6,500 crores in just a week, Sonia Gandhi wants it transferred to PMNRF: Here is the real reason

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi, the current President of the Congress party has asked the Prime Minister to transfer all the funds received under PM CARES, that was set up to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF)
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he asks them to stay at home on Shab-e-Baraat

OpIndia Staff -
AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

218,188FansLike
277,570FollowersFollow
215,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com