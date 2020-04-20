Monday, April 20, 2020
Updated:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father passes away, was admitted in AIIMS

Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht had been admitted in AIIMS since April 13. He was suffering from liver and kidney ailments and was critical.

OpIndia Staff

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's father passes away
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, image via Twitter
493

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht has passed away in AIIMS, today morning at 10.44 am. He was suffering from liver and kidney ailments.

As per reports, the CM’s father was admitted in Delhi AIIMS on April 13 and was critical. He had liver and kidney issues and also given dialysis. He was brought to Delhi AIIMS from Rishikesh in a critical condition on April 13.

UP state’s additional chief secretary has offered the deepest condolences on behalf of the UP government over the news.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had accepted ‘Sanyas’ at an early age. His family is from Uttarakhand. Yogi’s father was a retired government employee. Yogi Adityanath, born as Ajay Singh Bisht in 1977, had taken Sanyas, renouncing family life and social relations at a young age when he had joined the Nath sect in 1994.

Yogi Adityanath is the fifth child of his parents Anand Singh Bisht and Savitri Devi.

Despite Yogi Adityanath being an MP from the age of 26 and eventually becoming the CM of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, his parents and siblings have maintained a humble lifestyle.

It is reported that CM Yogi was in a meeting when the news of his father passing away was conveyed to him. The CM, however, continued his meeting and got up only after completing the meeting on coronavirus situation in the state.

The UP CM has conveyed that he could not meet his father during his last days because he has been tied up to perform his duties as the CM of the state to ensure the battle against coronavirus goes on. Referring to his father as the “Janmadata in his Purvashram” (the birth-father in his pre-Sanyas life), the CM stated that he had learned the values of social welfare, selflessness and hardwork from his father at an early age.

The CM has conveyed that he also won’t be able to participate in the last rites of the father because he is duty-bound towards the 23 crore people of the state. He has requested his mother and the family members of his Purvashram to obey lockdown rules and perform the last rites of their father in compliance to the social distancing norms laid down by the government.

CM Yogi has stated that he will meet his family only after the lockdown has been lifted.

