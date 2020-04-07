After becoming the super spreader of the Wuhan coronavirus in the country, the Tablighi Jamaatis have been making things very difficult for authorities trying to contain the pandemic in India. In another incident, a 60-year-old coronavirus patient, a member of the Tablighi Jamaat, fled from covid Hospital Khekra in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhagpat last night.

He was admitted to the hospital on April 3, Friday, as part of a group of 28 people from Nepal, who had attended the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat gathering.

The man allegedly broke a windowpane of the isolation ward, used his own clothes to fashion a rope, climbed down a floor and ran away.

The Jammati’s from Nepal who came to Baghpat on March 19 from Nizamuddin Markaz of Delhi were quarantined at Sri Krishna College Balaini. The investigation found this 60-year-old Nepalese Jamaati was corona positive. After which he was kept in the isolation ward of covid Hospital Khekra.

Authorities had started a hunt for the runaway patient in neighbouring villages. As per latest reports, the man was finally nabbed near a brick kiln in the Katha village.

It is imperative to note here that Tablighi Jamaat at the Nizamuddin Markaz held earlier in March has turned out to be a hot spot for coronavirus positive cases. Many of the attendees have been found misbehaving with the healthcare workers. The Jamaatis in a Ghaziabad hospital had resorted to spitting on doctors to harassing nurses and running amok naked in the wards. This morning, an FIR was registered against two Nizamuddin Markaz attendees in Narela quarantine centre after they had defecated outside in the corridor.

About 4858 people have been contracted with the COVID-19 so far in India and 136 have lost their lives to the deadly contagion.