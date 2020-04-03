The Director-General (law and order) of Uttarakhand police announced a reward of Rupees 20,000 for the police team who detained 13 Jamaatis coming from Rampur of Uttar Pradesh to Rudrapur after they attended the Jamaat event at Moradabad.

As per reports, they travelled to Rampur after attending a Jamaat event and then were travelling towards Rudrapur.

While speaking to ANI, Ashok Kumar, DG (Law and Order) said, “A case has been registered against those who were caught by the police team. The people belonging to Jamaat have been quarantined. Out of these 13 people, three people were tested positive for COVID-19 last night.”

The Uttar Pradesh police have also tracked down 292 foreign nationals who were allegedly on different Jamaat trips in various cities in Uttar Pradesh. The foreign nationals were reportedly staying in various Mosques in different parts of the state.

The Nizamuddin Markaz event of South Delhi has emerged as the Coronavirus hotspot with several of the attendees being tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus also known as COVID-19. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, 9000 Tablighi jamaat members and their primary contacts have been traced and quarantined across the country. Out of them, 1306 are foreign nationals and rest are Indians. According to the health ministry, a total of 647 coronavirus positive cases found in the last two days are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

Police have seized the passports of these foreigners and have got them quarantined. Along with this, they are being investigated. The Police have also filed an FIR against people who provided shelter to foreigners.