In a surprising incident, on Arnab Goswami’s channel, Republic during the 10 o’clock debate focussing on the Palghar lynching, Shiv Sena spokesperson Vijay Krishna disclosed that he quit the party over differences with Shiv Sena live on television. Dressed in saffron, Vijay Krishna slammed Shiv Sena over the Palghar lynching, called out Aditya Thackeray’s arrogance and even demanded that the NCP, Sharad Pawar led party and the ally of Shiv Sena in the state of Maharashtra, be banned in India.

In the beginning, Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami identifies Krishna as member of ‘Sonia Sena’ instead of Shiv Sena. Later, when he was asked to speak on the Palghar incident and Shiv Sena’s response, Krishna disclosed and gave a disclaimer that he is no longer with the party as he had had quit a week prior.

Vijay Krishna said that Aditya Thackeray, the Shiv Sena scion, had told Vijay Krishna that his opinions do not matter and do not represent the views of Shiv Sena and hence, one week earlier, he has resigned from Shiv Sena. Ahead of Maharashtra elections, Krishna had referred to Aditya Thackeray as ‘miracle leader’.

Vijay Krishna said that Aditya Thackeray thinks that Shiv Sena is his personal property. He also declared on television that he was now against this “Maha Vikrut Aghadi” (Vijay Krishna turned the name of Maha Vikas Aghadi to Maha ‘Vikrut’ Aghadi thereby asserting that the Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra with Congress and NCP did not stand for “development” but “deformity”).

Vijay Krishna also made startling revelations. He said the Sharad Pawar approached Uddhav Thackeray to stop the Elgar Parishad cases against the Urban Naxals like Varavara Rao etc. Saying this, he said that he is not afraid to get arrested and demanded the resignation of the Home Minister of Maharashtra, asserting that he works for Maoists.

He also said that Sharad Pawar and his party consider Urban Naxals like Varavara Rao and Gautam Navlakha as “Gandhians”.

He also alleged that there was a conspiracy that needed to be uncovered behind the assassination of these Sadhus in Palghar and it has some connection to Urban Naxals like Navlakha being arrested.

He then threw open a challenge to the Maharashtra government. He said that the government was stigmatising Hindus and he was ready to be arrested for the assertions he had made.