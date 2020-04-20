Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Home Politics NCP works with Maoists, Shiv Sena stigmatising Hindus: Ex-Shiv Sena leader slams the Thackerays...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

NCP works with Maoists, Shiv Sena stigmatising Hindus: Ex-Shiv Sena leader slams the Thackerays for treating party as private property

He also said that Sharad Pawar and his party consider Urban Naxals like Varavara Rao and Gautam Navlakha as "Gandhians".

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
NCP works with Maoists, Shiv Sena stigmatising Hindus, I have resigned: Watch Shiv Sena spokesperson resigning on live TV over Palghar lynching
Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
4010

In a surprising incident, on Arnab Goswami’s channel, Republic during the 10 o’clock debate focussing on the Palghar lynching, Shiv Sena spokesperson Vijay Krishna disclosed that he quit the party over differences with Shiv Sena live on television. Dressed in saffron, Vijay Krishna slammed Shiv Sena over the Palghar lynching, called out Aditya Thackeray’s arrogance and even demanded that the NCP, Sharad Pawar led party and the ally of Shiv Sena in the state of Maharashtra, be banned in India.

In the beginning, Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami identifies Krishna as member of ‘Sonia Sena’ instead of Shiv Sena. Later, when he was asked to speak on the Palghar incident and Shiv Sena’s response, Krishna disclosed and gave a disclaimer that he is no longer with the party as he had had quit a week prior.

Vijay Krishna said that Aditya Thackeray, the Shiv Sena scion, had told Vijay Krishna that his opinions do not matter and do not represent the views of Shiv Sena and hence, one week earlier, he has resigned from Shiv Sena. Ahead of Maharashtra elections, Krishna had referred to Aditya Thackeray as ‘miracle leader’.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Vijay Krishna said that Aditya Thackeray thinks that Shiv Sena is his personal property. He also declared on television that he was now against this “Maha Vikrut Aghadi” (Vijay Krishna turned the name of Maha Vikas Aghadi to Maha ‘Vikrut’ Aghadi thereby asserting that the Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra with Congress and NCP did not stand for “development” but “deformity”).

Vijay Krishna also made startling revelations. He said the Sharad Pawar approached Uddhav Thackeray to stop the Elgar Parishad cases against the Urban Naxals like Varavara Rao etc. Saying this, he said that he is not afraid to get arrested and demanded the resignation of the Home Minister of Maharashtra, asserting that he works for Maoists.

He also said that Sharad Pawar and his party consider Urban Naxals like Varavara Rao and Gautam Navlakha as “Gandhians”.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

He also alleged that there was a conspiracy that needed to be uncovered behind the assassination of these Sadhus in Palghar and it has some connection to Urban Naxals like Navlakha being arrested.

He then threw open a challenge to the Maharashtra government. He said that the government was stigmatising Hindus and he was ready to be arrested for the assertions he had made.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 30-year-old Wajid kills his 2-year-old daughter after black magic healer named Irfan suggested it for maintaining domestic peace

OpIndia Staff -
30-year-old labourer in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, killed his two-year-old daughter as human sacrifice after his fellow labourer and part-time black magic healer Irfan suggested the same to maintain peace at home.
Read more
Politics

NCP works with Maoists, Shiv Sena stigmatising Hindus: Ex-Shiv Sena leader slams the Thackerays for treating party as private property

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Shiv Sena leader Vijay Krishna slammed Shiv Sena over the Palghar lynching and even demanded that the NCP be banned
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus fallout: 1000 foreign firms plan production in India as concerns grow about China, claim reports

OpIndia Staff -
Around a thousand foreign companies are contemplating shifting their manufacturing base to India as the geopolitical and economic repercussions of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic become imminent.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: IMA tells doctors to not criticize state govt in WhatsApp groups following state cyber cell instructions

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Unit of the Indian Medical Association has informed doctors in the state that no 'derogatory' comments should be passed against the state government's decisions in WhatsApp groups
Read more
News Reports

Former BJD leader Tathagata Satpathy passes a debased remark against UP CM Yogi Adityanath for prioritizing public health over attending his father’s funeral

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today announced that he will not be attending his father's funeral due to the lockdown and the responsibility of fighting the Coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Locals claim the suspected man in Palghar mob lynching video is a member of Sharad Pawar’s NCP: BJP leader Sunil Deodhar

OpIndia Staff -
Palghar lynching: BJP leader Sunil Deodhar claims that the man wearing white and yellow stripes t-shirt is Kashinath Chaudhary, an NCP functionary.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
Politics

NCP works with Maoists, Shiv Sena stigmatising Hindus: Ex-Shiv Sena leader slams the Thackerays for treating party as private property

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Shiv Sena leader Vijay Krishna slammed Shiv Sena over the Palghar lynching and even demanded that the NCP be banned
Read more
News Reports

Yogi Adityanath will not be attending the last rites of his father: Read the heartfelt letter where he explains why

OpIndia Staff -
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written a heartfelt letter expressing anguish at the death of his father and also, apologised for not being able to attend his funeral.
Read more

Connect with us

220,294FansLike
293,921FollowersFollow
221,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com