A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student threatened to cough at the faces of security guards and “spread coronavirus” after he was not allowed to leave the campus during the nationwide lockdown, Times Now has reported.

According to the report, the student, identified as Pranav, did not have the required pass for going outside the campus while the 21-day nationwide lockdown is in force.

After being stopped from venturing outside, the student blocked the gate and refused to budge. When the guards tried to move him he started creating a ruckus at the campus gate. In the video, the student can be seen holding on to a guard’s collar and even snatching the mask from the face of a guard.

During the course of the confrontation he also reportedly threatened to cough at the guards and spread coronavirus. After the student assaults the guards, they too are seen retaliating.

“I have written permission to move out of campus, I will not move from here at any cost, you want to move me then come, touch me. I will cough on you, I will spread corona,” the student is heard saying to the security. The student claimed that he had written permission from the hostel warden.

However, the guards maintained that the letter did not have the required stamp of the hostel warden and hence could not be verified for authenticity. “How can I accept this letter, what is the credibility of letter without a stamp,” the guard said as he tried to convince the student to go back to campus.

The student has now claimed that he was “beaten black and blue by the guards” and referred to AIIMS trauma centre.

Following the incident, the security personnel filed a complaint against the student and the matter has been escalated to the Delhi Police.