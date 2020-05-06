Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Ahmedabad: All shops, including those selling fruits, vegetables and groceries shut down from 7th May till 15th, milk and medicine shops to remain open

The order stated that the extreme measures are being undertaken to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Shops selling fruit, vegetables and groceries have also been ordered to be shut down.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation shuts down all shops
Image Credit: Indian Express
All shops except those providing milk and medicines have been ordered to shut down in Ahmedabad in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. The shops ill be closed from 12 am on the 7th of May to 6 am on the 15th. The order was issued by the Commissioner of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The order stated that the extreme measures are being undertaken to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Shops selling fruit, vegetables and groceries have also been ordered to be shut down.

The order issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner

Ahmedabad Coronavirus Situation

Gujarat is the second most affected state in the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, second only to Maharashtra. As of the time of writing this report, Gujarat has a total of 6245 cases of which around 4500 cases were in Ahmedabad itself. Almost 90,000 tests have been conducted thus far. 1381 people have recovered from the disease and 368 individuals have lost their lives due to the virus.

The India Coronavirus Situation

As of 6th May 2020 10 am, India had a total of 49,391 Coronavirus cases with 14,182 recoveries. 1694 people have lost their lives. The 40-day lockdown across India came to an end on the 3rd of May 2020. Some stores across the country have opened with restrictions and guidelines on social distancing. While movement within green zones is freely allowed, restrictions continue to remain in place in orange and red zones. Containment zones remain completely sealed.

