Saturday, May 16, 2020
Home News Reports Under fire for selling discriminatory 'halal only' meat, online grocery store Big Basket makes...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Under fire for selling discriminatory ‘halal only’ meat, online grocery store Big Basket makes jhatka meat available for sale

Several netizens had taken to Twitter to expose the non-inclusive approach of the online grocery store, who was in fact pushing its customers to forcefully consume Halal products.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Big Basket to sell Jhatka meat
169

Days after Big Basket stoked controversy by admitting that it sells ‘halal only’ meat to its customers, the online grocery store has now made jhatka meat products available for purchase.

Last week, social media users had flagged the non-inclusive approach of the online grocery store – Big Basket, which had admitted that it sold only Halal products.

Big Basket’s response led to social media users pointing out the discriminatory nature of halal only products and depriving the customers whose religious beliefs forbid them from consuming halal products.

Several netizens had taken to Twitter to expose the non-inclusive approach of the online grocery store, who was in fact pushing its customers to forcefully consume Halal products.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It is pertinent to note that nowadays many food products are label as ‘Halal’ certified, which means not only that the products are manufactured according to Islamic practices, but many times it also means that only Muslims are employed in the entire production and packaging chain of such Halal certified products.

For example, the guidelines for preparing Halal certified meat make it abundantly clear that only Muslim employees are allowed to participate in the entire process at every stage from slaughtering to packaging, and if any non-Muslim is involved in the process, the product becomes Haram, or not allowed as per Islam.

Moreover, ‘halal only’ meat is also discriminatory for those people whose religion forbids them from consuming halal meat. Example, Sikhism forbids consumption of halal meat. Only jhatka meat is allowed. Official Khalsa code of conduct categorically forbids consumption of halal meat.

Big Basket includes ‘Jhatka’ meat

Following a severe protest by social media users and customers, the online grocery store – Big Basket has now decided to include ‘Jhatka’ meat in its menu.

Big Basket now offers jhatka meat
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Perhaps, the united efforts of the people following indigenous faith acted as pressure on these big companies, who otherwise force their customers to accept non-standard goods such as ‘Halal’ products.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsbig basket halal, big basket jhatka, big basket meat

Latest News

News Reports

Ahead of Ramzan Eid, lockdown and social distancing norms go for a toss in Mumbai’s Shivaji Nagar, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demands deployment of...

OpIndia Staff -
Somaiya demanded deployment of Indian Army in areas like Shivaji Nagar which are one of the worst hits with coronavirus in Mumbai.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Deceased Coronavirus patient cremated without informing family members kept in quarantine, informed after 4 days

OpIndia Staff -
Family of of a deceased Coronavirus patient in West Bengal says the hospital cremated the body without informing them about the death
Read more
News Reports

Under fire for selling discriminatory ‘halal only’ meat, online grocery store Big Basket makes jhatka meat available for sale

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Big Basket stoked controversy by admitting that it sells 'Halal only' meat to its customers, the online grocery store has now made jhatka meat products available for purchase.
Read more
News Reports

Indore: Video of a 6-year-old child shouting slogans to kill PM Modi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
6-year-old child shouts slogans to kill PM Modi after Coronavirus positive family member discharged from hospital, family encourage the kid
Read more
News Reports

Union Minister VK Singh slams Shekhar ‘Coupta’ for suggesting to plant fake news against Modi government, calls him sold out

OpIndia Staff -
Taking a note against the misinformation war by the Congress ecosystem against the ruling BJP, senior party leader and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways - Retd General VK Singh on Friday lambasted 'journalist' Shekhar Gupta for his endorsement of fake news campaign to target the Modi government.
Read more
News Reports

24 migrants die in road accident in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath seeks immediate report

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath has directed all injured migrants to be provided immediate medical attention after an accident that killed 24 and injured 22
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
News Reports

‘Activist’ Rehana Fathima, who had tried to desecrate Sabarimala temple, sacked from her job at BSNL

OpIndia Staff -
For 18 months, Rehana Fathima was under suspension after BSNL had received complaints from the public about her abusive posts
Read more
News Reports

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print urges opposition parties to spread fake news to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -
An article on The Print argues that liberals should spread fake news in their war on Prime Minister Modi.
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
Editor's picks

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -
Citing his alleged harassment and suffering as the reason, Dutt has written, "I decided to take the drastic step to highlight genuine problems faced by honest officers in West Bengal, and other parts of India."
Read more

Connect with us

226,080FansLike
333,118FollowersFollow
235,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com