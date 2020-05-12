Thursday, May 14, 2020
Home News Reports Two-year long 'freedom struggle' to 'liberate Goa' from India comes to an end after...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Two-year long ‘freedom struggle’ to ‘liberate Goa’ from India comes to an end after police complaint, petitioner blames Goans for ‘lack of concern’

The petition appealed to the current members of the United Nations General Assembly to review the subject matter of this petition – Goa’s Liberation - with a fresh perspective.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Goa/ Representational Image
1132

Canada-based Goan ‘freedom fighter’ has shut down his online petition to ‘liberate’ Goa from ‘Indian invasion’ and ‘continued illegal occupation’. One Atanacio Lobo, who lives in Canada, had filed an online petition which will be addressed to UNGA to intervene and get India to ‘withdraw forces’ from Goa.

However, the online petition which garnered around 4,200 signatories, asking Goa to be a ‘free country’ came under the radar of Goa Police after the NGO ‘Revolutionary Indians’ (RI) lodged a complaint against the accused.

The Goa crime branch police have booked one person on sedition charges after the self-proclaimed freedom fighter ran an online petition to demanding to free Goa from “Indian invasion” and illegal occupation since 1961.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to the reports, a complaint has been registered at the Mapusa police station in Goa against an individual named Atanasio Lobo and the other signatories to petition for attempting to break the unity and integrity of the nation by stating that Goa is not part of the country.

The complaint pointed out that the petition had attempted to provoke disloyalty towards the law established by Government of India.

Online petition to liberate Goa written to United Nations

The petition appealed to the current members of the United Nations General Assembly to review the subject matter of this petition – Goa’s Liberation – with a fresh perspective.

Online petition

“We, the indigenous people of Goa known as “Goans” from the Goa Territory of “Estado da India” displaced Goans from outside Goa, Goans living in exile in other foreign countries; Goan allies and sympathizing citizens of the world; hereby prayerfully petition the United Nation General Assembly and state that: The petitioners appeal to the current members of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to review the subject matter of this petition with a fresh perspective as the conscience keepers of world peace,” read the petition.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The petition further read, “Goa might not have attained sovereignty but that right does not lapse, a right that cannot be assumed by others, a right which is inherent to people. In this case, the right belongs to the Goans and has to be exercised consciously and freely within the framework established by the United Nations Charter.

Lobo accuses Goans for ‘not caring enough’

Following the legal proceedings initiated against him, Lobo updated his 2-year-old petition on 11th May 2020 and accused Goans of not caring enough for ‘freedom’ and said he was actively considering closing down the petition.

Atanasio Lobo’s update from 11th May 2020

Hours after this update, Lobo closed down the petition stating that despite two years, the petition did not garner even 5,000 signatures and hence he will be shutting it down. He chose not to mention that a sedition case has been filed against him, following which he chose to give up the ‘fight for freedom’ for Goa from ‘illegal Indian occupation’.

“Surely Goa cannot be separated from India now with all the debt it has accumulated with failing/failed tourism and mining being the only two industries as it walks towards being a bankrupt state. Also, Goa will never be without trouble with India if it becomes a separate state in the womb on India with cross border problems. A separate state of GOA therefore is just not possible and feasible,” he wrote as he gave up the struggle.

‘Freedom Fighter’ Lobo lives in Canada

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to Goa Herald, the Crime Branch has registered a complaint against the accused on charges of sedition under IPC section 124A after he for floating an online petition claiming that Goa has been invaded the territory of Portugal. The Crime Branch said they will summon all the signatories for questioning even though the list of signatories is huge in number.

The freedom fighter Lobo, who was supposed to liberate Goa by inspiring fellow Goans to wage a war against the country, however, lives in Canada. Lobo has also deleted his Twitter account and gone into hiding.

Speaking to Times of India, Crime Branch Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the accused Lobo is not presently staying in the country and only a few of the many who signed the petition reside in Goa.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsgoa liberation, goa, goa liberation petition

Latest News

News Reports

Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos during Coronavirus pandemic: MEA S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -
Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos, S Jaishankar said in SCO meet
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues dress code for lawyers without coats and gowns for virtual court hearings, CJI says they make it easier to catch Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
After CJI said that Judges and Lawyers should not wear coats and gowns for the time being, SC issued new dress code for lawyers
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, watch how influential Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo makes her embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo is feared by the Hindus in Ghotki, as they accuse him of kidnapping and forced conversions of Hindu girls
Read more
News Reports

The sham of “Worli Model” exposed as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells districts to embrace the Goa model to fight coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Districts in Maharashtra have been asked by the CM to imitate the Goa model and initiate house-to-house surveys to tackle coronavirus
Read more
Economy and Finance

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Yogi govt to hold online loan fair for MSME sector, to disburse loan of around Rs 2,000 crore to 36,000 entrepreneurs

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath further said that Uttar Pradesh is a hub for MSME sector and about 3 crore people in the state are directly or indirectly involved in the sector.
Read more
News Reports

PM CARES Fund allocates Rs. 3100 Crore to fight coronavirus, will be used to purchase ventilators and support migrant movement

OpIndia Staff -
Amid rumour mongering about PM CARES fund by opposition, Rs 3100 crore allocated from the fund in the fight against Coronavirus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Horrifying visuals of Hooghly up in flames emerge after communal clashes rock Telinipara, section 144 imposed

OpIndia Staff -
Shocking visuals of Telinipara where communal clashes took place after Hindu houses were set on fire have gone viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

Hindu family leaves Gopalganj district in Bihar due to fear, claims their minor son was sacrificed to make a local Mosque ‘powerful’

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
The minor Hindu boy's dead body was taken for a post mortem and it was over in barely 2-3 minutes, throwing light on police apathy
Read more
Media

That you have lost readership and your peers doubt you, is not our problem: Read our response to Swati Chaturvedi’s defamation notice

Nupur J Sharma -
Recently, OpIndia.com got a legal notice from abusive media troll Swati Chaturvedi. At the onset, we would like to reiterate that such intimidatory tactics won't work with OpIndia.
Read more
News Reports

After demanding 5-6% of GDP as economic package, Congress claims 10% of GDP announced by PM is not enough, says package should be 50%...

OpIndia Staff -
MP Congress said that the package announced by PM Modi worth 10% of GDP not enough, it should be 50% of GDP
Read more

Connect with us

225,580FansLike
330,017FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com