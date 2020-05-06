In a bizarre incident, an angry intoxicated man attempted to bite a snake into pieces for crossing his path when he was riding his bike. A video of the man biting the snake into pieces is doing rounds on social media.

According to the reports, the incident occurred in the Mustur village in Mulbagal, Kolar district of Karnataka. A 38-year-old man named Kumar was returning from a liquor store with a few bottles of alcohol on Tuesday. He encountered a snake as he rode back and then picked up the snake after it crossed his path.

He then wrapped it around his neck and rode in that condition for a while. After some time, he stopped in the middle of the road and began to bite the snake as passersby looked at him. Some even filmed and photographed the incident.

Man was angry after snake crossed his path

“How dare you block my path,” the man was heard shouting at the snake in the video. The video shows the man holding the snake around his neck as he starts to bite it.

“The snake has troubled me earlier. I was angry as it came under the wheels this morning too,” Kumar said while speaking to Times of India. Kumar said sighting and killing snakes was common enough in the village.

Reportedly, the police arrived at the scene after 30 minutes. The snake had died by then.

Meanwhile, Kumar was not aware that the snake was venomous. However, he was now expressed confident that nothing would happen to him and has also refused to visit a doctor.