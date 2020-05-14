Friday, May 15, 2020
Home Social Media "You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed," Marriott...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

The said Marriott employee has stated that Hindus need to beg for food as they will soon starve

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Person claiming to be a Marriott International employee found spreading hatred against Hindus on social media
Marriott International employee Vinny Bailam spreads Hinduphobic comments on social media
8542

In a shocking act of Hinduphobia, one person named Vinny Bailam has been caught spreading vile hatred against Hindus on social media, to the extent of threatening to kill Hindus of the country.

On Thursday, social media users flagged Vinny Bailam, who, as per his facebook profile, works for hospitality chain Marriott International, for spreading not only hatred against Hindus of the country but inciting Muslims and Christians of the country to commit genocide against Hindus.

Calling Indians, especially Hindus as ‘racist’, Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them. Mocking Hindus, who are being thrown out of jobs from gulf countries following the anti-India propaganda by Islamists, Bailam said Hindus will not have food to eat anymore and they all need to beg for food in the country.

Image Source: Vedic Revival @Vedic_Revival
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Vinny Bailam, just like other Islamist bigots and terrorists, mocked Hindus by resorting to ‘cow urine’ jibe. Indulging in derogatory words to attack PM Modi and Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami, Bailam said that Hindus loved to drink ‘cow urine’.

Image Source: Vedic Revival @Vedic_Revival

Calling nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a terrorist organisation, Vinny Bailam expressed his urge to kill them all.

Image Source: Vedic Revival @Vedic_Revival

Shockingly, Bailam also referred to Mumbai Police as a ‘Hindu police terrorist’.

Image Source: Vedic Revival @Vedic_Revival

He also said that when the Ram Mandir is built at Ayodhya, the Muslims shall destroy it this time.

His other Hinduphobic rants also included the ‘cow urine’ jibe.
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As we looked carefully into Vinny Bailam’s social media accounts, it was revealed that he has a history of peddling abusive anti-Hindu propaganda across social media platforms. His Twitter profile, created in April 2020, is full of abusive, derogatory and crude posts on PM Modi, several journalists and Hindus organisations.

A Facebook profile corresponding to his name mentions that he is working with Marriott International.

Vinny Baliam’s Facebook page

According to Vinny Bailam’s Facebook details, he hails from Mumbai and currently resides in London, United Kingdom.

Soon netizens demanded whether Marriott International endorses the views by its employee.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Marriott International is yet to respond to the allegations.

After the social media backlash, Bailam seems to have removed his employment details in his Facebook profile where he had earlier claimed that he works for Marriott International.

Update: Responding the allegations on social media, Marriott Hotels have said that proper action will be taken.

Marriott has informed that any conduct that does not comply with the internal policies and service standards will not be tolaterd. “Be advised that the proper actions will be taken along with management team and all involved departments,” it said in a tweet.

Update 2: Responding to this report, Marriott has now said that Vinny Bailam is not employed at any of their managed hotels in Europe and has no employment relationship with Marriott International. In an email sent to OpIndia on 14th May, Area Director of Marketing for South Asia of the hotel chain issued the following statement- “We are aware and troubled by recent reports and online discussions about an individual allegedly claiming to be an employee of Marriott International spreading inappropriate racial and religious messages. The views of this person does not reflect the position and stance of Marriott International. We take this matter seriously and our initial investigations have shown that this person is not employed at any of our managed hotels in Europe and has no employment relationship with Marriott International. We are also working closely with our franchisees who employ staff directly and will work to ensure that the appropriate actions are taken. As a hospitality company, Marriott celebrates and values different cultures and people from all walks of life. Marriott strives to create a safe, secure and hospitable environment for our guests. We are committed to following local laws and regulations to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests and associates as the utmost priority. Especially in today’s current climate, it is more important than ever that we stand in solidarity and maintain respect for all”.

Although Marriott International has asserted that the person is not directly employed by them, they have indicated that they are working with their franchisee partners to see if he works for some of them. They have ensured that appropriate action will be taken if he is found to be working with such a franchisee.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsMarriott employee calls Mumbai police as Hindu terrorists, wants Hindus to beg for food

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus: India gets first automated COVID-19 testing machine ‘COBAS 6800’ that can test 1200 samples in 24-hours

OpIndia Staff -
COBAS 6800 developed by Roche Diagnostics can perform real-time PCR testing to detect coronavirus in blood samples
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Imported liquor bottles seized from Congress MLA’s car, four arrested and vehicle impounded

OpIndia Staff -
Eight bottles of imported liquor from the vehicle of Congress legislator Sanjay Tiwari was found during a routine checking in dry state Bihar
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: More than 50 people refuse mandatory quarantine after coming from Delhi on special train, sent back to Delhi by attaching extra coach

OpIndia Staff -
Around 50 people were sent back to Delhi as they refused to go for mandatory institutional quarantine after arriving in Bengaluru from Delhi
Read more
Opinions

Largest Communist cover up of recent times: China must be investigated for its role in spreading the Coronavirus, WHO and its Director General should...

Rajeev Raman -
China should be investigated based on the revised adoption 2005, by International Health Regulations (IHR) of World Health Assembly.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu priests slam Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan for suggesting govt to borrow gold from temples, say take money from Congress leaders instead

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu priests alleged that the Congress leaders are anti-national and questioned why they are not asking anything from Mosque-churches.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader CM Ibrahim writes to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa urging to allow Muslims to gather for public prayer on Eid

OpIndia Staff -
The request by the Congress leader received flak from various quarters as it was largely seen as an attempt to appease the Muslims
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
News Reports

Nirav Modi defended in UK court by former Judge who had joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired Bombay High Court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay on Wednesday defended fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in a London court via video conference
Read more
Social Media

Poet Munawwar Rana displays Hinduphobia, says there are 100 crore ‘animals’ and 35 crore ‘humans’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Munawwar Rana was criticising government of India's measures to combat coronavirus.
Read more

Connect with us

225,815FansLike
331,535FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com