In a shocking act of Hinduphobia, one person named Vinny Bailam has been caught spreading vile hatred against Hindus on social media, to the extent of threatening to kill Hindus of the country.

On Thursday, social media users flagged Vinny Bailam, who, as per his facebook profile, works for hospitality chain Marriott International, for spreading not only hatred against Hindus of the country but inciting Muslims and Christians of the country to commit genocide against Hindus.

Calling Indians, especially Hindus as ‘racist’, Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them. Mocking Hindus, who are being thrown out of jobs from gulf countries following the anti-India propaganda by Islamists, Bailam said Hindus will not have food to eat anymore and they all need to beg for food in the country.

Vinny Bailam, just like other Islamist bigots and terrorists, mocked Hindus by resorting to ‘cow urine’ jibe. Indulging in derogatory words to attack PM Modi and Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami, Bailam said that Hindus loved to drink ‘cow urine’.

Calling nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a terrorist organisation, Vinny Bailam expressed his urge to kill them all.

Shockingly, Bailam also referred to Mumbai Police as a ‘Hindu police terrorist’.

He also said that when the Ram Mandir is built at Ayodhya, the Muslims shall destroy it this time.

“ look like even Supreme Court judge took bribe from BJP…when there was 400yrs old masjid how can they give this stupid decision. You built ram mandir there and Muslims will demolish this time for sure. pic.twitter.com/7YRQV6fLfz — vinny (@vinnybailam) May 6, 2020

Hindu man drinking an vow piss 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dFsrzBD0He — vinny (@vinnybailam) May 3, 2020

His other Hinduphobic rants also included the ‘cow urine’ jibe.

As we looked carefully into Vinny Bailam’s social media accounts, it was revealed that he has a history of peddling abusive anti-Hindu propaganda across social media platforms. His Twitter profile, created in April 2020, is full of abusive, derogatory and crude posts on PM Modi, several journalists and Hindus organisations.

A Facebook profile corresponding to his name mentions that he is working with Marriott International.

Vinny Baliam’s Facebook page

According to Vinny Bailam’s Facebook details, he hails from Mumbai and currently resides in London, United Kingdom.

Soon netizens demanded whether Marriott International endorses the views by its employee.

Hope @MumbaiPolice vl take against this hate monger Vinny and @MarriottIntl vl also check d conduct of their employee ,who is full of hate and venom… https://t.co/IlPluN8GCO — הרץ במבוך (@mazerunner2016) May 14, 2020

Yes write email to their HR



Location is either Mumbai or Waltham Cross pic.twitter.com/5iHMe8BBAI — Vedic Revival (@Vedic_Revival) May 14, 2020

Marriott International is yet to respond to the allegations.

After the social media backlash, Bailam seems to have removed his employment details in his Facebook profile where he had earlier claimed that he works for Marriott International.

Update: Responding the allegations on social media, Marriott Hotels have said that proper action will be taken.

Kindly note that any conduct that does not comply with our internal policies and service standards will not be tolerated. Be advised that the proper actions will be taken along with management team and all involved departments. https://t.co/2mhojuJFUt — Marriott Bonvoy Assist (@MBonvoyAssist) May 14, 2020

Marriott has informed that any conduct that does not comply with the internal policies and service standards will not be tolaterd. “Be advised that the proper actions will be taken along with management team and all involved departments,” it said in a tweet.

Update 2: Responding to this report, Marriott has now said that Vinny Bailam is not employed at any of their managed hotels in Europe and has no employment relationship with Marriott International. In an email sent to OpIndia on 14th May, Area Director of Marketing for South Asia of the hotel chain issued the following statement- “We are aware and troubled by recent reports and online discussions about an individual allegedly claiming to be an employee of Marriott International spreading inappropriate racial and religious messages. The views of this person does not reflect the position and stance of Marriott International. We take this matter seriously and our initial investigations have shown that this person is not employed at any of our managed hotels in Europe and has no employment relationship with Marriott International. We are also working closely with our franchisees who employ staff directly and will work to ensure that the appropriate actions are taken. As a hospitality company, Marriott celebrates and values different cultures and people from all walks of life. Marriott strives to create a safe, secure and hospitable environment for our guests. We are committed to following local laws and regulations to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests and associates as the utmost priority. Especially in today’s current climate, it is more important than ever that we stand in solidarity and maintain respect for all”.

Although Marriott International has asserted that the person is not directly employed by them, they have indicated that they are working with their franchisee partners to see if he works for some of them. They have ensured that appropriate action will be taken if he is found to be working with such a franchisee.