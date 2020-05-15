General Secretary of Congress student wing NSUI makes Hinduphobic remarks on Facebook, deactivates account on being called out

Social media on Friday was awash with the screenshots bearing the Hinduphobic comments made by one Shokit Ali Shaheen, who claims to be the General Secretary of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress.

“Hindu is terrorist religion on Earth’, “There are 57 Islamic countries and Islam is shining in the whole world….Quran is the guide of science…”, “Hindu only spreading religion pollution in our India….inshallah my India will become Islamic State” were few of the Hinduphobic and supremacist comments made by Shaheen on Facebook after which screenshots of his anti-Hindu and inflammatory remarks went viral on the social media.

Facebook profile of alleged NSUI General Secretary Shokit Ali Shaheen

The alleged General Secretary of NSUI’s Facebook profile page read that he hails from Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir and had studied from ‘Degree College Rajouri and went to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya(JNV). Shaheen also described himself as a “Scientific Thinker” and his current city of residence was mentioned as Delhi.

Speaking the same language as the Pulwama terrorist who rammed his explosive-laden vehicle in CRPF convoy killing 40 CRPF personnel, Shaheen ridiculed Hindus as a community known for consuming cow dung and cow urine. In another comment, Shaheen said while Muslims transformed India into a golden sparrow, Hindus had only constructed toilets.

However, soon after screenshots of appalling remarks made by Shaheen went viral on social media, his Facebook page was deactivated. Perhaps, spooked by the prospect of having to face the consequences of making incendiary remarks against the Hindu community, Shaheen promptly deleted or temporarily deactivated his Facebook account. It could also be highly probable that Shaheen’s Facebook account had a raft of other Hinduphobic posts and comments which forced him to pull down his account altogether instead of just removing the aforementioned comments.

Congress has normalised anti-Hindu hatred

It is not just a mere coincidence that Shaheen has been allegedly associated with the Congress party’s Student Union. Congress leaders, for a long time now, have been normalising hatred against Hindus by brazenly making anti-Hindu remarks.

Recently, Congress’ disdain for Hindus was exposed when a Congress functionary was found by making a gau-mutra jibe to mock Hindus. While the world was struggling to cope from the menace of coronavirus, Lavanya Ballal, the social media coordinator of the Mahila Congress made a gau-mutra barb by quoting a tweet which said that Far-right hucksters were selling fraudulent coronavirus ‘cures’. Ballal quoted the tweet saying “India has Gau Mutra”.

Most recently, Congress leader from Goa had made allegedly derogatory remarks against the Hindu God Parshuram. “Lord Parshuram who is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu greatly revered and worshipped by the Hindu community. Jalmi had termed Lord Parshuram a terrorist and a rapist thereby causing great anger among the members of the Hindu community,” Hindu Yuva Sena said. He was later arrested by the Crime Branch of Goa police for allegedly uttering objectionable statements against a Hindu God.

Congress has a long and decorated history of manifesting anti-Hindu leanings. It was Congress that moved heaven and earth to concoct the “Saffron Terror” narrative by falsely implicating Sadhvi Pragya and even Lt Col Purohit. It was Congress which wanted to pass the Communal Violence Bill which basically ensured that only Hindus would be considered perpetrators and never a Muslim, should there be any communal violence. The bill was formed by people who were associated with various foreign-funded NGOs.

Furthermore, it was former Congress president and Gandhi scion Rahul Gandhi who declared mythical “saffron terror” as being more dangerous than LeT. It was P Chidambaram and Sushil Kumar Shinde who called Hindus terrorists with no proof or reason. It was Manmohan Singh who said Muslims have the first right on our country’s resources.