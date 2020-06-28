India knows how to stand by friends and also how to give befitting reply to enemies: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today took on China and opposition who have mysterious links with the Chinese CCP. In his address, PM Modi recited a Sanskrit shloka:

विद्या विवादाय धनं मदाय, शक्ति: परेषां परिपीडनाय |

खलस्य साधो: विपरीतम् एतत्, ज्ञानाय दानाय च रक्षणाय ||

It means, a bad person he uses is knowledge to create unnecessary disputes, wealth for arrogance and power to cause pain to others. However, a good person uses his knowledge to spread the same, wealth to help others and power to protect himself. India has always used her power for protecting herself. India is determined to protect its integrity and sovereignty. India aims to be self-reliant. India is has always been known for being a good friend and knows how to fulfil friendship. India will continue to move ahead with these principles, he said.

And while India knows how to be a good friend, India also knows how to give a befitting reply to those who cast a bad eye on our nation. “Our brave soldiers have shown that they will never let anyone harm the motherland,” PM Modi said.

Further, PM Modi said that those who tried to cast a bad eye on India were given a befitting reply in Ladakh. He urged Indian citizens to go vocal for local. “This movement needs people’s participation. You must go vocal for local. Buy local. If you buy local and go vocal for local then you are also part of this movement,” he said.

PM also came down heavily on Chinese toys in the Indian market. He spoke on Indian traditional indoor games and asked start ups to rise to the occasion and work on them.

Without being explicit, PM Modi made it amply clear that his comments were targeted at China. Indians know PM’s taunt on China. And the message has reached the Chinese too, as can be evident from the way Chinese state media is high on propaganda and using the divisive tactics. However, the China-sympathisers do not want to accept the reality. For them, they’d rather believe the enemy than the Prime Minister of their country.