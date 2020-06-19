The Chinese People Liberation Army (PLA) extensively planned and carried out the attack on the Indian troops positioned in the Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley. This was revealed by Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik today. Naik said that China attacked India without any provocation, and India won’t allow anyone to cross even an inch over the LAC or the border.

Naik said while talking to media, “Today, China’s aggression on India is without reason. The attack on six-seven posts is pre-planned on part of China and we are confident that India will give a befitting reply to this.”

The minister also said that there has been an ongoing discussion on an official level for several days regarding the tension which is prevalent on the India-China border. “Things had settled along five to six places (along the border). In some places, soldiers on both sides had withdrawn by 2.5 kms. But what happened in Leh recently was a very unfortunate occurrence, after China crossed the border. The matter started from there,” Naik said.

“We are firm in our effort and position that we will not allow China or anyone to cross even one inch over the LAC and our border,” the junior defense minister said.

Naik made the comments when he was speaking to the media at the Goa BJP office in Panaji.

According to sources, the Chinese military had planned the attack for two days during which they did a reconnaissance through drones to observe the military strength and positions and accordingly positioned themselves on the other side of LAC to prepare for an attack.

An official said that when the Indian army personnel appeared at the disputed sites in the Galwan area on 15 June, the PLA released the water from the river at high speed from the small rivulets at heightened regions that it had blocked as a part of its plan to disbalance the troops. The official further added, “The strong gush of water made the men lose balance. The Chinese charged, pushed the Army personnel and many fell into the Galwan river.”

Earlier reports had suggested that the clash happened when after Colonel Santosh Babu who was the commanding officer of the unit destroyed a tent set up by Chinese and set on fire. Now it has been revealed that the tent was destroyed two days before the clash. Reportedly, when the troopers were patrolling the site the militants of PLA threw boulders on them and unleashed a strong current of water by unblocking the rivulets.

The official noted that the Chinese were wearing body protecters, helmets and carried spiked batons.

MEA statement on the conflict

The MEA in its statement had mentioned that “Chinese side took premeditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties.”

The Official stated, “The patrolling team walked into an ambush. The area had witnessed clashes on May 5 and the attack took place despite a high alert. The men were outnumbered by the Chinese. No gunshot was fired.”

The violent clash claimed lives of 20 Indian soldiers

The brutal combat between the soldiers of two armies has confirmed to have claimed the lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers, including the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar Regiment, Colonel Santosh Babu, and many others, partly also because of the extended exposure to sub-zero temperatures.

Though Beijing has been tight-lipped about the casualties endured by the Chinese side in the skirmishes at Galwan Valley, unofficial reports suggest at least 43 Chinese troopers have been killed in the brawl. According to a US intel report, 35 PLA personnel have perished in the border skirmish.