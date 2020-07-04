The 34-year-old actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on June 14 had reportedly searched his name on Google at 10:15 am on the morning of the fateful day. He had also read a few articles about himself on his phone. As per the report, the late actor would often google his name and discussed it with his team. Sushant was subjected to demoralisation and character assassination in various blind items, written allegedly by stooges of the ‘movie mafia.‘

The actor was found dead, at his residence in Bandra, by his house-help. The cops initially tried to investigate whether Sushant could hang on the green kurta. Reportedly, he was in a state of depression for 6 months, prior to his death. The actor played lead roles in movies such as ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘PK’, ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘Kai Po Che.’

Reportedly, the Mumbai police had summoned 28 people from the film fraternity, in connection to Sushant’s untimely demise. His partner Rhea Chakraborty, her brother were also interrogated by the cops. As per the report, the actor’s co-star, Sanjana Sanghi who featured in the film ‘Dil Bechara’ alongside him, was interrogated for over 7 hours. Yash Raj Films (YRF) was also directed to reveal their contract with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Autopsy report of Sushant Singh Rajput

The final post mortem report of actor Sushant Singh Rajput submitted to the Mumbai Police last month had put to rest all the presupposition and claims that the’s death was not suicide but a murder. According to the final autopsy report that was analysed and signed by a five-doctor-team, the cause of the death of the actor had been cited as asphyxia due to hanging. The post mortem report said that there were no struggle marks or external injuries on Sushant Singh Rajput’s body. His nails were also clean. It read that it was a clear case of suicide and no other foul play.

Family of Sushant Singh Rajput alleges foul play

It is notable here that though many reports have stated that the young actor was suffering from depression, his family has alleged foul play in his death. Sushant’s brother-in-law who is a senior police officer in Haryana had alleged foul play and has sought a thorough investigation into the case.

The maternal uncle of Sushant Singh Rajput has also demanded a CBI probe into the matter. Speaking to media, Sushant’s uncle RC Singh said that the actor couldn’t ever do such a thing and there is a conspiracy behind the whole incident. He said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide.

RC Singh also added that they don’t have trust on the state police, and therefore was seeking probe by a central agency like CBI.

The uncle also alleged that a few days earlier, the death of the actor’s manager which was deemed to be suicide was, in fact, murder as well. He claimed that a nationalist has been murdered in Maharashtra and said that the Rajput Mahasabha demands a CBI inquiry into his death.