After Vikas Dubey, criminal Panna Yadav killed in an encounter

On Friday, a notorious criminal named Panna Yadav was injured during an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police at Force at Ahiranpurwa village in Hardi area of Bahraich. On being brought to the district hospital, he was declared dead. According to Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra, Yadav was a resident of Gorakhpur and carried a bounty of ₹50,000 on his head.

As per reports, Inspector General (STF) informed that the criminal had 36 cases of loot, robbery, extortion, and dacoity registered against him. He further stated that Panna Yadav would carry out his operations in Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Kheri, Basti, and Maharajganj. The cops were tipped off about the presence of Yadav. The criminal was gunned down after he had reportedly opened fire on the police.

Vikas Dubey Killed in encounter

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested yesterday from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has been killed in an encounter in Kanpur in the early morning on Friday. According to the reports, the encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.

Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, was being brought to Kanpur on Friday morning. As the Uttar Pradesh STF convoy reached Kanpur, Vikas Dubey tried to flee, resulting in an encounter.