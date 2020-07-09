The Aam Aadmi Government-led by Arvind Kejriwal has been receiving criticism for all quarters for its unpreparedness in tackling the coronavirus crisis in the national capital. At such a time, his die-hard fans and supporters have taken it upon themselves to rebuild his lost credibility. Arvind Kejriwal’s adherents are taking to Twitter to hail him for ‘saving life’ of a Modi voter. Even after the party getting trolled time and again for taking unnecessary credit for things not done by them, the AAP supporters under the hashtag #DelhiDefeatingCorona, went ballistic hailing Kejriwal for something in which he actually had no role to play.

A Twitter user named Sushant Saurabh, who lives in Delhi, was diagnosed with coronavirus infection. His wife too was apparently infected. According to his Tweet, they both got themselves admitted in Delhi’s LNJP Hospital on June 20. Sushant Saurabh, who has now recovered from the infection took to Twitter to laud the health workers, the doctors and the staff at LNJP hospital in Delhi who took good care of him and his wife. While praising the facilities at the hospital, Sushant Saurabh had tagged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in his Tweets.

AAP supporters heap praises for Kejriwal

The AAP supporters, who were quick to spot this, dug up Sushant Saurabh’s Twitter account only to find, that he is a Modi supporter. This got the ball rolling for the Arvind Kejriwal fan club who started sharing Sushant Saurabh’s 2019 Tweets where he had expressed support for Modi. During the 2019 general elections, Sushant had voiced his support for Modi by writing “Namo Namo” under hashtag #MeraVoteModiKo. Sharing screenshots of his old Tweets and his current ones praising LNJP hospital, its doctors, health care workers and the facilities, AAP supporters started hailing Kejriwal was “saving life” of a Modi supporter.

So much was the excitement, that one of Arvind Kejriwal’s supporter was quick to declare him the next Prime Minister. Saying that this would give us great hospitals all over India, the Twitter user asks everyone to choose the next PM wisely.

Heaping praises for Kejriwal, one of his Twitter fan page claimed that the “Janta ka CM Arvind Kejriwal works for the welfare of all!”

Janta ka CM Arvind Kejriwal works for the welfare of all! 😇#DelhiDefeatingCorona pic.twitter.com/QqKtsjmxf3 — Kejriwal For PM (@KejriwalForPM_) July 9, 2020

AAP leaders also jumped in to show their adherence for their leader. Kundan Gogia, the power movement in charge from Patiala constituency, said that there are two kinds of leaders, one who takes care of votes and the other you take care of his people, insinuating that Kejriwal is amongst the second kind.

There are 2 types of Politicians-



⏺️One who just takes your vote.

⏺️One who takes care of you.#DelhiDefeatingCorona pic.twitter.com/AxVMLqkYhZ — Kundan Gogia (@AAPKundanGogia) July 9, 2020

AAP’s obsession of taking credit

Taking needless credit for the work done by someone else is something which the Aam Aadmi Party has expertise in. The AAP chief has many times used sensitive issues to gain PR brownie points. Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party was caught claiming credit for the 10,000-bed coronavirus facility in Delhi, built by ITBP under the union home ministry. Soon after India’s largest facility for coronavirus patients, the Sardar Patel COVID Centre and Hospital, Chattarpur became operational in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party, which had almost given up the coronavirus fight in Delhi, soon jumped to take the credit for the newly built coronavirus facility despite the fact that Arvind Kejriwal-led government had a very limited role to play in setting up the facility.

Going by his penchant, Kejriwal had also tried to take credit for Center’s free ration scheme. Exposing Kejriwal, BJP leader had shared screenshots of an e-coupon Delhi government has issued for free ration under Chief Minister Corona Relief Free Ration Scheme. The e-coupon which had a photograph of Arvind Kejriwal nowhere mentioned that the Delhi government had actually got the ration from the centre under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Moreover, during the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic, AAP’s MLAs, including Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chaddha, posted photos of themselves leading the disinfection drive. The party also tried to take credit for the recently established coronavirus facility at Radha Soami center in Delhi, the work for which was actually carried out by the Central Government.