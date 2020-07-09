Thursday, July 9, 2020
Home News Reports AAP does it again: Arvind Kejriwal supporters hail him for ‘saving life’ of a...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

AAP does it again: Arvind Kejriwal supporters hail him for ‘saving life’ of a Modi voter amid coronavirus outbreak

Taking needless credit for the work done by someone else is something which the Aam Aadmi Party has expertise in

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said non-Delhi residents will not be allowed to take coronavirus treatment in Delhi govt run hospitals (image courtesy: indianexpress.com)
147

The Aam Aadmi Government-led by Arvind Kejriwal has been receiving criticism for all quarters for its unpreparedness in tackling the coronavirus crisis in the national capital. At such a time, his die-hard fans and supporters have taken it upon themselves to rebuild his lost credibility. Arvind Kejriwal’s adherents are taking to Twitter to hail him for ‘saving life’ of a Modi voter. Even after the party getting trolled time and again for taking unnecessary credit for things not done by them, the AAP supporters under the hashtag #DelhiDefeatingCorona, went ballistic hailing Kejriwal for something in which he actually had no role to play.

A Twitter user named Sushant Saurabh, who lives in Delhi, was diagnosed with coronavirus infection. His wife too was apparently infected. According to his Tweet, they both got themselves admitted in Delhi’s LNJP Hospital on June 20. Sushant Saurabh, who has now recovered from the infection took to Twitter to laud the health workers, the doctors and the staff at LNJP hospital in Delhi who took good care of him and his wife. While praising the facilities at the hospital, Sushant Saurabh had tagged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in his Tweets.

AAP supporters heap praises for Kejriwal

The AAP supporters, who were quick to spot this, dug up Sushant Saurabh’s Twitter account only to find, that he is a Modi supporter. This got the ball rolling for the Arvind Kejriwal fan club who started sharing Sushant Saurabh’s 2019 Tweets where he had expressed support for Modi. During the 2019 general elections, Sushant had voiced his support for Modi by writing “Namo Namo” under hashtag #MeraVoteModiKo. Sharing screenshots of his old Tweets and his current ones praising LNJP hospital, its doctors, health care workers and the facilities, AAP supporters started hailing Kejriwal was “saving life” of a Modi supporter.

So much was the excitement, that one of Arvind Kejriwal’s supporter was quick to declare him the next Prime Minister. Saying that this would give us great hospitals all over India, the Twitter user asks everyone to choose the next PM wisely.

Heaping praises for Kejriwal, one of his Twitter fan page claimed that the “Janta ka CM Arvind Kejriwal works for the welfare of all!”

AAP leaders also jumped in to show their adherence for their leader. Kundan Gogia, the power movement in charge from Patiala constituency, said that there are two kinds of leaders, one who takes care of votes and the other you take care of his people, insinuating that Kejriwal is amongst the second kind.

AAP’s obsession of taking credit

Taking needless credit for the work done by someone else is something which the Aam Aadmi Party has expertise in. The AAP chief has many times used sensitive issues to gain PR brownie points. Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party was caught claiming credit for the 10,000-bed coronavirus facility in Delhi, built by ITBP under the union home ministry. Soon after India’s largest facility for coronavirus patients, the Sardar Patel COVID Centre and Hospital, Chattarpur became operational in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party, which had almost given up the coronavirus fight in Delhi, soon jumped to take the credit for the newly built coronavirus facility despite the fact that Arvind Kejriwal-led government had a very limited role to play in setting up the facility.

Going by his penchant, Kejriwal had also tried to take credit for Center’s free ration scheme. Exposing Kejriwal, BJP leader had shared screenshots of an e-coupon Delhi government has issued for free ration under Chief Minister Corona Relief Free Ration Scheme. The e-coupon which had a photograph of Arvind Kejriwal nowhere mentioned that the Delhi government had actually got the ration from the centre under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. 

Moreover, during the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic, AAP’s MLAs, including Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chaddha, posted photos of themselves leading the disinfection drive. The party also tried to take credit for the recently established coronavirus facility at Radha Soami center in Delhi, the work for which was actually carried out by the Central Government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

Delhi Riots Chargesheets: Before murdering Ratan Lal, the Islamist mob had held 2 other police constables hostage

Nupur J Sharma -
The chargesheet filed by Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police in the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks by rioters on IPS Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar mentions at least 17 accused.
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more

Criminal Vikas Dubey had tortured his school headmaster to death, exhibited criminal behaviour since childhood: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Dubey had tortured his school headmaster Siddheshwar Pandey to death during his childhood

Used cartridges from the rooftop: What was collected from the scene where Ratan Lal was murdered and what it all means

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
During the anti-Hindu Delhi riots, the brutal murder of Ratan Lal was one of the first acts of violence that shook the nation from the 24th of February to the 26th of February

Unconfirmed reports of Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani being ‘picked up’ by UP Police emerge on social media

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Islamists and 'liberals' claimed on social media that Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani, who had hailed Delhi riots shooter Shahrukh as 'Mujahid', has been 'picked up' by UP Police.

From Vikas Dubey has reached Nepal to he may be encountered ‘because he knows dirty secrets’: Read how conspiracy theorists spun yarns

Media OpIndia Staff -
As Vikas Dubey was on the run, the journalists kept themselves busy conjuring up various conspiracy theories.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Australian surfer Carmen Greentree abducted and raped for 2 months in a houseboat in Kashmir in 2004, pressurised to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Carmen Greentree has penned a book titled "A Dangerous Pursuit of Happiness" narrating her abduction and rape in Kashmir.
Read more
Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more
Social Media

Only Muslims go to heaven, Ravish Kumar-like non-Muslims can only hope for a mild level of hell: Dr Zakir Naik explains

OpIndia Staff -
Naik said that virtues like honesty and charity cannot ensure qualifying marks for heaven or Jannah. Only Muslims can go to heaven and non-Muslims will go to hell by default, he says.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
Social Media

Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter account suspended, the actress says she is being targeted by ‘liberals and extremists’

OpIndia Staff -
Payal Rohatgi has stated that her efforts to share facts has been projected in a bad light by liberals and extremists who control Twitter.
Read more
Crime

Bhopal: 55-year-old Sabir Ali enters dairy farm and rapes a cow, arrested after CCTV footage revealed crime

OpIndia Staff -
Incidentally, the CCTV camera in the dairy farm captured the ghoulish incident, where the accused had stealthily entered and brutalised the animal.
Read more

Latest News

OpIndia Scoops

Delhi Riots Chargesheets: Before murdering Ratan Lal, the Islamist mob had held 2 other police constables hostage

Nupur J Sharma -
The chargesheet filed by Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police in the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks by rioters on IPS Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar mentions at least 17 accused.
Read more
News Reports

AAP does it again: Arvind Kejriwal supporters hail him for ‘saving life’ of a Modi voter amid coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
After receiving severe criticism, Arvind Kejriwal supporters have taken it upon themselves to rebuild his lost credibility
Read more
News Reports

Indian and Chinese sides move back at conflict areas along the LAC in Ladakh to create temporary non-patrolling zones

OpIndia Staff -
India and China have completed withdrawal from conflict sites along LAC at Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso lake and other conflict areas
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat shows the way in Atmanirbhar Bharat: Morbi, the ceramic tiles hub of India, now looks to take on China’s toy market

OpIndia Staff -
150 firms in Gujarat's Morbi have joined hands to create local alternatives to products currently being outsourced from China.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Thane hospital gives body of wrong Coronavirus victim to family, after cremation hospital informs that their family member is alive

OpIndia Staff -
After a family cremated body of Cornoavirus victim, hospital informed they their family member is alive & they were given wrong body
Read more
Social Media

After obscene comments, clip of comedian Kenneth Sebastian calling Sanskrit ‘most useless language ever’ goes viral. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video titled "Journey to the centre of my brain", Sebastian is seen thanking God because 'all the people who spoke Sanskrit are dead'.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: News channel owner Sheikh Safiqul Islam, his wife Alima Khatun and journalist Suraj Ali Khan arrested after the channel exposed corruption

OpIndia Staff -
Web Channel Arambagh TV owner Sheikh Safiqul Islam, his wife Alima Khatun and journalist Suraj Ali Khan were arrested on 29 June
Read more
News Reports

NCW takes cognisance of the vile, obscene abuses hurled by comedian Kenny Sebastian, asks for probe

OpIndia Staff -
Kenny Sebastian was accused of hurling vile, misogynist abuses over Instagram comments. The abuses were flagged by many social media users.
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘He is with the Samajwadi Party’: Gangster Vikas Dubey’s mother says the government must do what is appropriate

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to the media, Sarla Devi, the mother of Vikas Dubey said that they came to know of his arrest after watching the news on the television.
Read more

Connect with us

235,263FansLike
401,932FollowersFollow
272,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com