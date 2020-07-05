The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has built up a 1,000 bed coronavirus facility in the national capital in 11 days only. The temporary structure also includes 250 ICU beds.

DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel #COVID19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, the temporary hospital structure has been erected in 11 days and will have 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds: DRDO officials pic.twitter.com/QV0vPaJxY6 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

The DRDO had recently said that the wards in the new COVID-19 coronavirus facility will be named after the jawans martyred in the bloody face-off in Galwan Valley, Ladakh, with China. The ICU ventilator ward has been named after Colonel B Santosh Babu. The 1,000-bed facility will also have specialised ICU beds.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to inaugurate the facility on Sunday.