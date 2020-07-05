Sunday, July 5, 2020
On war footing: DRDO builds up 1,000 bed coronavirus facility in record 11 days

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to inaugurate the facility on Sunday.

DRDO set up coronavirus facility in Delhi in record 11 days (image @ANI on Twitter)
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has built up a 1,000 bed coronavirus facility in the national capital in 11 days only. The temporary structure also includes 250 ICU beds.

The DRDO had recently said that the wards in the new COVID-19 coronavirus facility will be named after the jawans martyred in the bloody face-off in Galwan Valley, Ladakh, with China. The ICU ventilator ward has been named after Colonel B Santosh Babu. The 1,000-bed facility will also have specialised ICU beds.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to inaugurate the facility on Sunday.

