NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar was recently seen in his prime time show, shielding one Dr MA Anwar who had been charge-sheeted for his involvement in inciting riots in Delhi, including in connection with the gruesome murder of a young man Dilbar Singh Negi, a sweet shop worker, during the riots in the national capital. Kumar, in his show, insinuated that Dr Anwar, who had reportedly treated more than 600 patients in his hospital, was being framed in the Delhi riots case.

“There was a lot of reporting done on the owner of Al-Hind hospital, Dr MA Anwar, during the Delhi riots and was showered with praises for continuing the treatment of riot victims even as the violence swept through the city. Dr Anwar had treated more than 600 patients but his name also came up in the charge sheet filed in the case of a murder of a 22-year-old Dilbar Negi,” Ravish said.

In an unscrupulous attempt to extenuate Dr Anwar and portray him instead as a victim of state persecution, the assertions made by Kumar imply that the police had wrongly named Dr Anwar in the charge sheet filed in connection with the murder of Dilbar Singh Negi and Delhi riots.

Anti-Hindu riots that rocked the National Capital

A deadly wave of violence had gripped Delhi as rampaging Muslim mobs opposing the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act ran riot on the streets of the national capital in the last week of February. The systematic Anti-Hindu riots orchestrated by radical Muslim mobs resulted in 42 deaths, besides damage to livelihood and properties. Ground reports had revealed that the Islamists had been preparing for these anti-Hindu riots since a long time under the pretext of anti-CAA protests.

One of the victims of these coordinated Anti-Hindu riots had been a young man named Dilbar Negi. Dilbar Singh Negi was from Thalisain block in Pauri district of Uttarakhand. His close aide Shyam Singh told Opindia that some rioters entered the Shahdara area on the evening of 23 February. The rioters made Negi their first target. They cut off his arms and legs. Then, they burnt his body in a nearby shop. He was accompanied by his two other companions in the building who managed to escape from there

Shocking visuals of the gruesome murder of Dilbar Negi had gone viral on the Internet. On the evening of 24 February, when violence erupted in Delhi, 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi had fallen victim to the brutality of these riots. Dilbar Singh Negi was burnt by a mob of rioters in the burning house after being hacked with a sword.

The rioters, after cutting Dilbar Singh Negi’s hands and feet, threw the rest of his body into the burning fire. The incident was first reported by Opindia, when the relatives of Dilbar Negi, the deceased, contacted us and reported the horrific accident. Dilbar had come to Delhi just 6 months ago from Uttarakhand. He used to work at a sweet shop located in Shiv Vihar.

Delhi Police named Dr Anwar in the charge-sheet of anti-Hindu riots in Mustafabad, Delhi

The owner of a hospital in North-East Delhi had been named by the Delhi Police in its charge-sheet as one of the masterminds of the anti-Hindu riots in Mustafabad, that led to the brutal killing of Hindu youth Dilbar Negi. In a major development in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case, the Delhi Police had named Dr MA Anwar, the owner of Al-Hind hospital in the riot-hit Mustafabad area, as one of the organisers of the protest. The controversial doctor has been named in the charge-sheet filed by Delhi Police in the murder of the Hindu youth Dilbar Negi.

Most importantly, the hospital is just 1 km away from the sweet shop where Dilbar Negi had worked, who was burnt by a Muslim mob after his limbs being cut off with a sword during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots in the national capital in February that killed 53 people and injured several others.

The police charge sheet had stated that Anwar was one of the organisers of the prolonged anti-CAA protests that were going on in the Farooqia Mosque are and he has been inciting Muslims saying that the government is planning to put Muslims in detention camps.