Thursday, July 2, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan fears new virus spread due to human-animal contact during Bakra Eid, India was...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistan fears new virus spread due to human-animal contact during Bakra Eid, India was infected earlier too

In January 2011, NIV, Pune had confirmed India's first CCHF outbreak in Gujarat's Sanand. The patient zero was a woman named Amina Momin of the Kolat village near Sanand town, who had picked it up from ticks on domestic animals.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Pakistan's NIH issues CCHF advisory ahead of Eid, says tick-borne viral disease can be deadly
Bakra Eid (L), image via Outlook, Ticks that spread CCHF virus, (R), image via WHO
222

Pakistan’s National Institute of Health has expressed concerns over the increased risks of transmission of the Wuhan Coronavirus and another deadly disease named Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) due to increased human-animal interaction during the upcoming Eid al Adha or Bakra Eid. It has stated that the increased human-animal interaction during movement, purchase and herding of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid multiplies the risks of the CCHF. Eid al Adha

As per reports, Pakistan’s NIH, through its Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division (FEDSD), has issued an advisory alerting stakeholders, including healthcare providers to take timely steps to prevent widespread transmission of the above diseases.

The NIH advisory ahead of Eid

The 2-page advisory issued by the NIH states that the deadly disease that is spread by tick bites can be prevented by monitoring sacrificial animals at entry points at markets and making sure that every animal is treated by approved acaricides at least a week before they reach markets. It adds that people participating in slaughtering, butchering and handling tissues and skin should wear appropriate protective gear like gloves etc, even while doing it at home.

The NIH advisory further states that livestocks should always be examined for ticks and animal herders and sellers should take adequate precautions while examining and treating ticks on the body of animals. It added that ticks should never be crushed with fingers. It also called for proper handling, herding and burial practices.

The advisory stated that people visiting animal markets during Eid should wear full sleeves clothes, gloves and face masks. It advocated for the usage of insect repellents to avoid ticks, examining clothes and body for ticks and usage of proper hand wash and sanitisation techniques.

NIH, Pakistan’s advisory for public ahead of Eid

What is CCHF?

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever is a deadly and infectious disease caused by a tick-borne Nairovirus of the Bunyaviridae family. The fatality rate of the disease is at a risky 10-40% and in severe outbreaks, can even go up to 90%. Ticks present on the body of domestic animals like cattle, sheep, buffalo and goats serve as both the reservoir and vector of the virus. WHO says that the virus can spread quickly and can cause dangerous hospital and health facility outbreaks. It also says that the disease is very difficult to prevent and treat.

CCHF has symptoms similar to dengue and causes, fever, headache and very low platelet count in humans.

India had also had a CCHF outbreak in 2011

In January 2011, NIV, Pune had confirmed India’s first CCHF outbreak in Gujarat’s Sanand. The patient zero was a woman named Amina Momin of the Kolat village near Sanand town, who had picked it up from ticks on domestic animals. Later, a doctor and a nurse treating her had contracted the disease. All three had died before a viral outbreak was suspected and NIV was contacted by the health authorities.

The NIV had confirmed the virus within 15 hours of getting the samples from Sanand. It had alerted the Gujarat government and the then state government had immediately begun screening of the entire area, covering some 16,000 villages. Due to strict measures and widespread screening, the outbreak was successfully contained. Many subsequent cases have also been reported, especially in the Gujarat region and among communities who herd and slaughter animals.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsViral disease, Bakra Eid animals, Pakistan coronavirus

Trending now

News Reports

Pakistan fears new virus spread due to human-animal contact during Bakra Eid, India was infected earlier too

OpIndia Staff -
The NIH advisory further states that livestocks should always be examined for ticks and animal herders and sellers should take adequate precautions while examining and treating ticks on the body of animals.
Read more
Media

Sopore: Liberal Indian media crosses frightening line

Abhishek Banerjee -
After the Sopore attack, the Indian liberal media moved from being hostile towards Modi sarkar to openly siding with Pakistani propaganda.
Read more

Ladakh standoff: India Inc steps up for India, industrialists rise to the occasion to move forward on path of self-reliance

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Industrialists like Anand Mahindra, Parth Jindal have come forward and taken a vow to help take India further on the path of self-reliance.

Indian Railways invites private players to operate passenger trains, a journey from Modi’s ‘vision’ to India’s reality

News Reports Anurag -
Indian Railways invites tenders to run 151 private passengers trains on its network, fulfilling a vision of PM Narendra Modi

The Wire uses a three-year-old child to ‘prove’ that ‘police killed the civilian’. Here is why it is problematic

Media Editorial Desk -
The Wire claimed that its reporter went to the victim's house on Wednesday night, just hours after the toddler saw his grandfather being killed in front of his eyes, to talk to the child and ask him 'who killed your grandfather?'

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Lakshmisha K S -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more
Editor's picks

China wrote to Doordarshan protesting Taiwan coverage, DD aired programs on Tibet too

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, the public broadcaster Doordarshan aired a special broadcast on reelection of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen which upset China.
Read more
News Reports

Read how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was able to ‘save’ rent during the Vajpayee era, and reportedly still owes over Rs 3 lakh

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not being a public servant Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been staying at govt house due to SPG protection on reduced rent
Read more
Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra loses her Government bungalow at Lodhi Estate. Read letter

OpIndia Staff -
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lost her government accommodation at 35 Lodhi estate, which she was continuing to live in despite removal of SPG cover in November last year.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan fears new virus spread due to human-animal contact during Bakra Eid, India was infected earlier too

OpIndia Staff -
The NIH advisory further states that livestocks should always be examined for ticks and animal herders and sellers should take adequate precautions while examining and treating ticks on the body of animals.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members tried to cheat the system when they entered India on a tourist visa: Here is what MHA affidavit says

OpIndia Staff -
From the response issued by MHA to the Supreme Court, it is evident that the members of the Tablighi Jamaat misrepresented the reasons for their visit to India
Read more
Media

Sopore: Liberal Indian media crosses frightening line

Abhishek Banerjee -
After the Sopore attack, the Indian liberal media moved from being hostile towards Modi sarkar to openly siding with Pakistani propaganda.
Read more
News Reports

Kolkata: Family stores dead body of elderly coronavirus patient in ice-cream freezer for 2 days after being turned away by mortuaries

OpIndia Staff -
After Kolkata morgues refuses to keep body of an elderly man due to unavailability Coronavirus test report, family keeps body in freezer
Read more
News Reports

Ladakh standoff: India Inc steps up for India, industrialists rise to the occasion to move forward on path of self-reliance

OpIndia Staff -
Industrialists like Anand Mahindra, Parth Jindal have come forward and taken a vow to help take India further on the path of self-reliance.
Read more
News Reports

Nandi idol desecrated in Rajkot for “sensational” TikTok video, two people arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Police arrest Jayesh Chudasma and Dinesh Mahida for kicking a Nandi idol in Rajkot to make a sensational TikTok video
Read more
News Reports

Indian Railways invites private players to operate passenger trains, a journey from Modi’s ‘vision’ to India’s reality

Anurag -
Indian Railways invites tenders to run 151 private passengers trains on its network, fulfilling a vision of PM Narendra Modi
Read more
Media

The Wire uses a three-year-old child to ‘prove’ that ‘police killed the civilian’. Here is why it is problematic

Editorial Desk -
The Wire claimed that its reporter went to the victim's house on Wednesday night, just hours after the toddler saw his grandfather being killed in front of his eyes, to talk to the child and ask him 'who killed your grandfather?'
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clears unpaid rent for her Lutyens’ bungalow after government sends her a notice to vacate the house

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays Rs3,46,677 towards unpaid rent for her 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow which she had not paid for a year
Read more
Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more

Connect with us

234,011FansLike
395,653FollowersFollow
266,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com