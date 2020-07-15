Wednesday, July 15, 2020
The comedy of apologies: When the ones mocking Savarkar for mercy petition to British apologise to 'secular goons'

What more amusing about the whole 'apology' incident of the Krantikari comedians is the fact that these were the same set of people who often mock Hindu nationalist leaders such as Veer Savarkar for allegedly writing mercy petitions during the British rule.

Shashank Bharadwaj

'Comedians' apologise to 'secular' Maha Vikas Aghadi while accusing BJP of giving threats
Since last few days, the assertive ‘internet Hindoos’ seems to have finally woken up from their slumber. Netizens have been unearthing the blatant anti-Hindu acts of these so-called ‘creative’ stand-up comedians and have exposed their nauseating attack on the Hindus, aimed at hurting the sentiments of people by making offensive remarks on the Hindu Gods and Goddesses, cracking jokes on historical figures and making disgusting sexual remarks.

The old tweets of these so-called ‘comedians’ highlights their extremely poor sense of humour, which emanates from harbouring pathological hatred for Hindus, Hindu customs, traditions and deities.

The controversy started when a lesser-known comedian Agrima Joshua, came to limelight for mocking on Maratha warrior Chatrapati Shivaji. Netizens were outraged over her ‘jokes’ which were not even funny to begin with. While facing severe heckling on social media, Joshua initially blamed the ‘BJP IT Cell’ and then pleaded to Uddhav Thackeray for help. Later, it was known that even members of MNS and Shiv Sena had aggressively attacked for her anti-Hindu comments.

After going on a tirade against ‘BJP IT Cell’, she eventually apologised. Except, apology was addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, NCP leader and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and MNS’ Raj Thackeray. After blaming the ‘BJP IT Cell’ for threats, Joshua actually apologised to the ‘secular’ Maha Vikas Aghadi government of which Congress is a part.

Following Agrima Joshua, other self-proclaimed comedians – Aadar Malik, Sahil Shah, Azeem Banatwallah, Alokesh Sinha, ultra-left wing Sanjay Rajoura, Neeti Palta, Rohan Joshi, whose anti-Hindu tweets and acts were put up on social media, to highlight their inherent hatred for Hindus and its customs, historical figures.

As their old acts began to resurface on the internet, the ‘comedians’, who have been hailed as the champions of free-speech and often ‘spoke truth to power’, were soon hit with the reality and decided to run away from social media platforms as they deactivated their profiles.

These extremely unfunny and abusive ‘comedians’, fell over themselves to either deactivate or protect their account, perhaps to avoid action from the concerned authorities and also prevent the netizens from further publishing their Twitter tweets which could have provided them with more damaging content.

However, a day later, some of these free-speech warriors resurfaced again on social media platforms only to plead in front of the ‘secular’ Maharashtra government for hurting sentiments of people. Ironically, these stand-up comedians who have been fighting the ‘Fascist Modi’ all their life, hurried up to post apologies to the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra.

It was rather intriguing to many as to why they pleaded to the Shiv Sainiks and the likes of Raj Thackeray as it is a standard norm across the left-wing ecosystem to blame ‘BJP IT cell’ whenever they get abused or exposed by netizens. However, none of them apologised to the so-called fascist government, BJP and it’s allies or BJP followers, but pleaded by tagging Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, MNS Raj Thackeray and Congress leader Nitin Raut. 

Not only that, these so-called ‘comedians’ offered apologies to the Maharashtra government but not to people, whose sentiments they had hurt in the first place. May be, these ‘anti-fascist crusaders’ thought that pleading to the Shiv Sena-led government would save from the imminent arrest.

What more amusing about the whole ‘apology’ incident of the Krantikari comedians is the fact that these were the same set of people who often mock Hindu nationalist leaders such as Veer Savarkar for allegedly writing mercy petitions during the British rule. Savarkar was a political prisoner. He was ordered 50 years of rigorous imprisonment. Only natural for him to file a petition. In case we also forget, in 1920, even Mahatma Gandhi wrote a petition to the British for his release so that he could join the constitutional reform process. Motilal Nehru, too, pulled a few strings and his son Jawaharlal signed a bond to get out of Nabha jail in just two weeks of ‘harsh conditions’.

At Cellular Jail, Veer Savarkar was subjected to unconscionable torture and inhumane treatment that tested the very limits of his conviction. He was, reportedly, restrained in chains, flogged, and resigned to six months of solitary confinement. The British, made him pound coir with his bare hands where his hands were often dripped with blood. He had to manually turn a massive wheel, that would squeeze coconuts for oil and had to produce about 30 pounds a day. By some accounts, he was often forced to eat rotten food infested with worms and insects as punishment for his ‘crimes’ against the government. 

Unlike numerous political prisoners who were driven to insanity or committed suicide, Savarkar showed remarkable resilience. He wrote strategic letters of ploy to the Britishers, not only for himself but for others also, to get out of jail, which the Congress has been shamelessly twisting for decades now.

However, the left-liberal ecosystem, which often falls back to Savarkar’s mercy petitions to mock Hindus of the country, have themselves been begging for mercy in front of the so-called ‘liberal-secular’ establishment.

Many such ‘comedians’ and Congress supporters often mock Savarkar. Here are some samples:

Umm. Well, this ‘joke’ didn’t quite age that well, right? *laughs in ‘secular’*

These bunch of ‘comedians’, now resorting to pulling their victim card, to absolve themselves from the attack, have now cried for help from the likes of Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray to rescue from the wrath of their own minions.

Perhaps, these set of ‘comedians’, who seems to have finally understood that their courage to ‘speak truth to power’ or fight the establishment is hollow, have now chickened out in front of the very same establishment, which often scrutinises them for making vile Hinduphobic comments under the garb of achieving comedy.

