Thursday, July 2, 2020
Updated:

US Senator Rick Scott urges Americans not to buy ‘Communist China’s’ products

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also hailed India's decision to ban Chinese apps that posed a threat to India's security and sovereignity.

OpIndia Staff

Rick Scott
Image Credit: Orlando Weekly
64

China is facing simmering global anger over the coronavirus pandemic. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pointed out that China should be held responsible for the health crisis the world is facing right now.

On 1st July, US Senator Rick Scott urged the people of America to stop buying products manufactured by the ‘Communist’ China. The Hill posted a video of Republican Senator, Rick Scott saying, “No one in the United States of America should buy products made by Communist China, especially the US government.”

He is known for being a critic of Beijing. He also accused China of trying to block the development of a Covid-19 vaccine in the West. On 7th June, BBC quoted him saying, “We have got to get this vaccine done. Unfortunately, we have evidence that communist China is trying to sabotage us or slow it down.” Scott’s reaction came after learning about the ban of 59 Chinese apps by the Indian government. Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also hailed the decision to ban these apps and said it would ‘boost India’s integrity, national security.’

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump tweeted that the pandemic has done tremendous damage to the USA, and he is becoming angrier at China. The virus that originated from China has caused the loss of lives and severely shook the world’s economy. Many leaders have directly or indirectly pointed out that China should be held accountable for the loss this virus has caused.

On Tuesday, the USA’s telecom regulator had designated Chinese telecom firms Huawei and ZTE as national security threats.

India against Chinese products and services

In the backdrop of the violent clash between the Indian Army and PLA in Galwan Valley where 20 Army soldiers were martyred on 15th July, there has been uproar against China in India. The majority of the Indians are in favor of boycotting China-made products. Along with banning 59 apps, including TikTok, the Indian government has taken several steps against China to halt its penetration in the Indian economy. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on 1st June, announced that Chinese companies would not be allowed to take part in highway projects. They cannot take part in joint ventures as well.

The Maharashtra government put a hold on three agreements with Chinese companies worth Rs.5,000 crore. The Haryana government decided to cancel the contract with China’s companies for power projects. BSNL has officially announced the cancellation of the agreement with a Chinese company for setting up 4G services in India. The Indian Railways recently terminated a contract worth Rs.471 crore with a Chinese company.

Searched termsUSA against China, China products, India tiktok ban

