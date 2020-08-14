Friday, August 14, 2020
Shringeri: Adi Shankaracharya statue draped with Islamic flag, two youths Rafiq and Sahil detained, locals allege SDPI link

Minister for Kannada and Culture and Tourism CT Ravi, who is also Minister in charge of the district, informed on Twitter that he has spoken to the Superintendent of Police and has asked him to investigate the issue.

An Islamic flag with Arabic wordings was found draped over the Adi Shankaracharya statue in Shringeri
Even as Karnataka is recovering from the riots unleashed by Muslim mobs in Bengaluru, another attempt to flare up communal tension has been reported from Shringeri in Karnataka’s Chikamangaluru district. The town is home to the Daksinamnaya Sharada Peetham, one of the four centres of Advaita philosophy estabilished by Adi Shankaracharya and is considered one of the most sacred places for Hindu faith.

On Wednesday, in an attempt to disturb communal harmony in the area, some miscreants had put up an Islamic flag with text written in Arabic on the statue of Adi Shankaracharya in the holy city of Sringeri. 

According to the reports, the residents and the devotees of the city came to know about the incident on Thursday. The flag was immediately removed while the devotees of Sharada Peetha gathered at the spot and protested against the attempt to flare passions in the holy city.

2 Muslim youth arrested

Following the incident, devotees of Shankaracharya led by former MLA DN Jeevaraj protested and demanded the immediate arrests of the culprits. Jeevaraj alleged that it is an attempt by the SDPI workers to disturb communal harmony in the city, considered one of the most sacred places of Hindus, by deliberately putting the flag on top of the statue. If the police do not act immediately, Hindu groups will intensify their protests, said BJP leader.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against in the issue. Two Muslims youth Rafiq and Sahil have been arrested on a complaint lodged by locals. Reportedly, Rafiq is also a town panchayat member.

Minister for Kannada and Culture and Tourism CT Ravi, who is also Minister in charge of the district, reacted on the incident, said he got to know that an SDPI flag was hoisted on the statue of Adi Shankaracharya and had directed the Superintendent of Police to investigate the issue. 

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje also took to Twitter to condemn the incident and demanded action against the culprits.

The incident comes just a day after the horrific riots that took place in Bengaluru after Muslim mobs led by SDPI ransacked and burnt down two police stations and Congress MLA’s residence over an alleged derogatory Facebook post.

Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob unleashed riots in Bengaluru

On Tuesday, a Muslim mob went on a rampage and unleashed brutal violence and arson in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening over a Facebook post that was allegedly derogatory to Prophet Mohammad. The Muslim mob hit the streets near DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas on Tuesday evening and attacked a Congress MLA’s house after one of his relatives had allegedly made a derogatory Facebook post.

More than 60 police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting and the subsequent riots unleashed by the irate Muslim mobs. At least 10 vehicles, including Innovas of two DCPs, were damaged in front of the stations. The mob also set fire to the vehicles in front of the DJ Halli police station.

During the pre-planned attack, the Muslim mob, carrying petrol bombs and other weapons, also barged into the nearby police quarters and attacked the premises. The Muslim mob was seen raising Islamic slogans like ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Taqbeer’ outside the police station.

