Justice Mishra of the Supreme Court has expressed his displeasure towards legal media portals Bar & Bench and Livelaw for apparently reporting on only one side of the story and that too, in an incorrect fashion. Ironically, the matter was tweeted by Bar and Bench itself from its verified Twitter handle.

Justice Mishra: Even everything that is transpiring in Court everyday, everyday this Bar & Bench and LiveLaw are reporting one sided and incorrectly. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 25, 2020

Justice Mishra made the comment while chastising ‘PIL Activist’ Prashant Bhushant for taking matters of the Court to the media and making improper tweets on social media. “This is not what is expected from a senior member like Prashant Bhushan. And it is not just him, this has become very common now,” he said.

He continued, “I belong to old class. I have reprimanded lawyers for going to press in pending cases. There is a difference between an officer of the court and a politician. If you are going to press for everything, you are over identifying without your causes.” He stated, “Everybody is criticising us, but have we taken any action? Now Prashant is convicted but has he been punished?”

Justice Gavai too asked whether it was appropriate for lawyers to publicise sub judice cases. Rajeev Dhavan, counsel of Prashant Bhushan, agreed that lawyers “have no business” commenting on matters that are sub judice.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the punishment to senior advocate Prashant Bhushan in the contempt of court case regarding his contemptuous tweets against the Institution and the Chief Justices of India. After listening to the submissions made by Dr Dhawan and Attorney General, Justice Mishra said that it has been “painful” to read all the statements made by Bhushan and his justifications. He stated that this is not the way a Supreme Court lawyer, with 30 years of experience should have behaved.