After CBI and ED, now another central law enforcement agency has got involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. After a new angle involving use of drugs emerged in the case during the probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case in the matter.

Narcotics Control Bureau registers a case in #SushantSinghRajput's death. pic.twitter.com/PhBj2mZRb6 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Earlier, it was reported that the Enforcement Directorate had written to NCB to probe the drug angle in the case. It has been found that several people linked to the Sushant Singh case are drug users, and they have regular contacts with drug dealers. That is the reason why the NCB will investigate the matter.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) director Rakesh Asthana told media that ED has found evidences that drugs were supplied to the late actor and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, after which ED sent a latter to the NCB. “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening stating that during their probe into financial aspects they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned,” he said.

The drugs angle came up after WhatsApp messages sent by Sushant’s former girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty were recovered by ED, where use of drugs like MDMA, marijuana etc were discussed. The chats were deleted, but they were recovered by the probe agency. One such message, Rhea was advised how to give someone drug mixed with tea. The messages also contained communications with a drug dealer named Gaurav.

Before that, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former housekeeper had also claimed that the late actor used to smoke marijuana. He had said that Sushant used to party once or twice every week with Rhea, Anandi, and Ayush at home, where they used to consume liquor and marijuana cigarettes.

After the chat messages came to light, Sushant’s father KK Singh alleged that Sushant was administered drug without his knowledge, which ultimately led to his death.