Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan will be moving the Supreme Court seeking a review of the apex court’s August 14 judgment convicting him for contempt of Court.

Senior Counsel Rajeev Dhavan, representing Bhushan said that they would soon file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s August 14 judgement in which the court had held the Bhushan guilty for two tweets where he had raised aspersions on the apex court, and specifically against the Chief Justice of India.

Arguing that SC’s judgment of August 14 suffers from many imbalances, such as some parts of the judgement says that allegations against Judges per se do not constitute contempt, Dhavan said that it is on the basis of this that a review of the judgment may be sought.

The 11-year old contempt case has been posted for further hearing next week.