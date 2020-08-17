Monday, August 17, 2020

The Islamic invasions of Srirangam: How Delhi Sultanate ravaged one of Vaishnavism’s most sacred sites

Satish Viswanathan -
Srirangam contribution is particularly noteworthy because it is one of the holiest sites for Vaishnavites, the devotees of Lord Vishnu.
Abusive troll followed by Congress and AAP leaders celebrates UP minister’s death, says he wants all BJP leaders to suffer painful deaths

OpIndia Staff -
The habitual troll is followed by many Congress and AAP official functionaries, along with many so-called 'journalists' and 'activists' who identify as 'secular-liberals'.
‘Sanghi snake’: Liberals and Islamists slam Arvind Kejriwal led AAP for claiming anti-CAA Shaheen Bagh protests were sponsored by BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Liberals and Islamists slammed the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh were BJP-sponsored
Social media activists share stories on how their pro-BJP content was censored by Facebook even as some accuse Facebook of being ‘pro-BJP’

K Bhattacharjee -
A much hyped-up propaganda has been launched with the intention of portraying Facebook as 'pro-BJP'.
Meet the Odisha MP who had prayed to Maa Durga to make him ‘look like Salman Khan’

OpIndia Staff -
Kendrapara MP and BJD leader Anubhav Mohanty is still waiting for '1 like' from Salman Khan.
Prashant Bhushan to file a review petition against SC judgement holding him guilty of contempt of court

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan will be moving the Supreme Court seeking a review of the apex court’s August 14 judgment convicting him for contempt of Court.

Senior Counsel Rajeev Dhavan, representing Bhushan said that they would soon file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s August 14 judgement in which the court had held the Bhushan guilty for two tweets where he had raised aspersions on the apex court, and specifically against the Chief Justice of India.

Arguing that SC’s judgment of August 14 suffers from many imbalances, such as some parts of the judgement says that allegations against Judges per se do not constitute contempt, Dhavan said that it is on the basis of this that a review of the judgment may be sought.

The 11-year old contempt case has been posted for further hearing next week.

Contempt row: 41 lawyers appeal to the Supreme Court against the conviction of Prashant Bhushan

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the apex court observed that the insinuation by Prashant Bhushan is not an attack against an individual but on the institution itself
Prashant Bhushan to file a review petition against SC judgement holding him guilty of contempt of court

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan will file a review petition challenging the SC's August 14 judgement holding him guilty of comtempt of court
Zee5 issues apology for depicting freedom fighter Khudiram Bose as criminal in web series Abhay – 2

OpIndia Staff -
Zee5, online streaming platform of Zee Television, in its web series depicted freedom fighter Khudiram Bose as a 'criminal'
‘Drishyam’ director Nishikant Kamat on life support while battling liver cirrhosis

OpIndia Staff -
Nishikant Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari
Former Cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan dies of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Chauhan was 73 years old.
